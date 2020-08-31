The military must adjust its strategies as the methods of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force undergo a qualitative shift, retired Republic of China Air Force deputy commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said on Saturday.
Over the past few months, there have been frequent sightings of Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan and Ministry of National Defense data shows that an incursion on Aug. 10 was the third time since March last year that PLA aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.
Military tensions between China and the US in the Strait and the South and East China seas are continuing to escalate, while tensions between Taiwan and China have become a norm, Chang said, adding that both situations increase the likelihood of triggering a flashpoint in the region.
Photo courtesy of Ministry of National Defense
The Taiwanese military considers the air space encompassing the 12 nautical miles (22.2km) from the coast of Taiwan to the median line as the “inception zone,” where it monitors aircraft, broadcasts messages to chase any that enter out and can order surface-to-air missile units to be placed on standby if needed, Chang said.
However, the emergency scrambling of Taiwanese fighters is starting to have an effect on equipment maintenance and pilot fatigue, and the military must make adjustments to its standing systems, he added.
“We cannot be led about by the nose by the enemy,” Chang said.
One of the China’s common methods to test Taiwanese reaction speed and capability is to perform military exercises west of the median line before sending aircraft across it, he said.
“We must take notice and come up with a way to react and counter their probing efforts,” he said.
Should the international community become used to China’s attempt to show its sovereignty over the region, it could become easy for them to misperceive the Strait and nearby area as Chinese territory, he said.
The military must prevent China from using its strategies of unrestricted warfare, or precision or decapitation strikes, in or near the Strait, Chang said.
The air force has many weaknesses it must address, he said, citing its mainstay fighters, which are parked in open hangars.
“The forces committed to the defense of airfields is spread too thin over a wide area,” he said, adding that compared to Israel, Taiwan’s airfields are lightly guarded.
If China were to target the eight main strategic airfields with fast-strike units, such as people on motorcycles with grenades at times when defense is lax, it would be easy to wipe out Taiwan’s main combat jets, Chang said.
Without air superiority, Taiwan would be forced to cede the skies to China, which would spell a different outcome should hostilities across the Strait resume, he said.
Chang’s comments follow media reports that cited a former military instructor, who was not named, as saying that should Taiwan lose air superiority, the nation’s defenses would not last 48 hours.
The Air Force Command Headquarters on Saturday said that anti-air units are deployed near strategic targets and it has stepped up anti-air defense capabilities.
It said that Taiwanese can rest assured, as the air force has contingency plans to allow it to “swiftly recuperate and regain combat capabilities” should airfields be damaged.
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight