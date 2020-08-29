President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday presided over the opening of a maintenance center for F-16 jets in Taichung — the first of its kind in Asia — allowing the nation’s fleet of fighter jets to get an upgrade and eventually other countries’ aircraft to get repairs.
Under an agreement reached in December last year, the NT$110 billion (US$3.73 billion) facility was jointly established by Taiwan’s Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) and the US-based Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the jets.
The center is to handle the upgrades on the Republic of China (ROC) Air Force’s 142 F-16A/B jets, as well as repairs on the 66 F-16C/D Block 70 jets that the government purchased from the US last year.
Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times
Tsai told the opening ceremony that defending the sovereignty of the ROC and maintaining regional peace meant that Taiwan could not bow to pressure, but needed to have strong national defense capabilities.
The maintenance center “will significantly reduce maintenance time and increase fighter jet availability,-- ensuring air superiority on the front lines of national defense,” she said.
Expounding on her mantra that “peace depends on national defense,” Tsai said that national defense efforts could also be used to spur industrial development by creating industry chains, technology transfers and better training.
One of her top priorities is to allow local vendors to participate in production and maintenance work connected with the center, Tsai said.
By doing so, the center could likely generate NT$79.5 billion in output value over 30 years, support 600 jobs annually and create NT$200 billion in overall industry benefits, she added.
The facility would help the nation’s air force resolve three of its main issues with the F-16 platform: high maintenance costs, long delivery times for spare parts and the high frequency of jet usage, AIDC president Ma Wan-june (馬萬鈞) said.
Taiwan would soon have more than 200 F-16s, he said, adding that with a system availability of about 70 to 80 percent, about 40 fighter jets would always be undergoing maintenance.
While the center’s first priority is the ROC Air Force, Ma said that there was “no reason” why the center could not eventually compete for business from other countries in the region that operate F-16s.
Under the terms of its strategic alliance with Lockheed Martin, AIDC has received authorization to produce 23 parts used in F-16s.
At the time of the agreement, AIDC said that it had about 800 technicians certified by the company to carry out upgrades on F-16A/B jets.
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight