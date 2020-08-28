Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday outlined a plan to make the nation a research and development (R&B) hub for innovative biomedical technologies.
To develop a stronger biomedical industy — one of the key industries in the Executive Yuan’s “five plus two” innovative industries plan — government agencies should take proactive steps to bolster precision healthcare by integrating innovative technologies in various fields, Su said in Taipei after a briefing on the government’s work on biomedical innovations.
For example, big data and biomedicine could be integrated in the care sector, as well as in disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment, he said.
This would help position the nation as an international biomedical innovation and R&D hub, and a global leader in precision healthcare, Su said.
Since the innovative industries plan was put forward, concerned agencies have pushed for the integration of databases, fostered talent and innovation teams, and supported the approval of new drugs and medical equipment by foreign governments, which combined have yielded remarkable results and boosted revenue in the biomedical industry, he said
Notably, efforts to establish innovation clusters have shown great results, including the launch of the National Biotechnology Park in 2018, the National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) Hsinchu Branch last year and the Southern Taiwan Science Park Smart Biotech Medical Cluster in April, he said.
The construction of a second biomedical building at the NTUH Hsinchu Branch was finished a year ahead of schedule, Su said, adding that the building now hosts 26 companies.
The government has allocated NT$3.5 billion (US$118.6 million) for the construction of a third biomedical building in the hopes that the sector would consolidate its foothold in the international market, provide more employment opportunities in Taiwan and spur economic growth, he said.
Taiwan has proved its biomedical capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced in its success in curbing the spread of the disease, as well as its ability to timely develop testing kits, drugs and vaccine candidates, he said, expressing his gratitude to the nation’s healthcare industry.
