Alongside advanced weapons, the nation’s defense strategy should take advantage of Taiwan’s geographical characteristics to bolster its asymmetric warfare capabilities, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research said.
The Ministry of National Defense has increased its supply of precision ammunition in recent years, but should also devise strategies that take better advantage of the nation’s geographical characteristics to lengthen the engagement in the event of a conflict with China, the institute said in a report released on Aug. 7.
Taking into account the nation’s defense strategy, its limited resources and its geostrategic environment, and giving consideration to cost effectiveness, the military could make use of long-range precision weapons to “use terrain to control the sea and the sky,” the report said.
If China were to attack, it would put Taiwan under time pressure, so the military should try to take advantage of the nation’s geography to prolong the fighting and control the course of the battle, it said.
For example, firepower could be installed in low mountain passes that are easily guarded and hard to attack, it said.
Installations in fish farms, farmlands, coastal areas, and towns and cities throughout the nation could also all be used by the military in the event of a conflict, it said.
The report also suggested supplementing existing forces with anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank missiles or rockets, small and large-caliber sniper rifles, and other high-efficiency weapons, it said, adding that soldiers could be trained in a larger variety of weapons to increase their effectiveness.
A source yesterday said that the military was already training new volunteer officers and soldiers in a variety of tasks and weaponry, and that every soldier could now handle two or more types of weapons.
It has also begun to take account of wartime-usable terrain throughout the nation once per season, the source said.
The ministry has procured shoulder-mounted FIM-92 Stinger infrared homing surface-to-air missile systems from the US to improve its anti-air capabilities, the source said.
It also plans to purchase Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the US, M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rocket launchers and M109A6 Howitzer tanks, the source said.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that