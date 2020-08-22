Officials at Ministry of Justice (MOJ) on Wednesday said that Taiwan’s efforts to promote transparency in the private and public sectors had to good results.
Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said that Taiwan had advanced in implementing measures to fight corruption, and prosecute public officials suspected of bribery, financial fraud and money laundering.
Taiwan received positive ratings and praise for its progress from international agencies in the past few years, he added, referring to the result of an evaluation by the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering in June last year.
The group promoted Taiwan to the highest category, based on an international peer review on government policies and effectiveness to control money laundering, illicit international financial transactions, terrorist financing and financial securities crimes, among others, Tsai said.
Legislators are working on policies to safeguard whistle-blowers and improve an anti-corruption reporting mechanism in the private sector, Tsai said.
“Rooting out corruption and ensuring transparency in government and business are of utmost importance for Taiwan to strive for economic growth and become more competitive internationally,” he said.
“Right now, the Ministry of Justice is prioritizing preventative measures against corruption, bribery and financial fraud. It is better to prevent these crimes and root out the bad elements than to prosecute them after they happened,” Tsai said.
Citing a January report by Transparency International, Tsai said that Taiwan moved up three spots in the organization’s Corruption Perception Index, ranking 28th worldwide with a score of 65, trailing New Zealand (87), Singapore (85), Australia (77), Hong Kong (76) and Japan (73) in the Asia-Pacific region.
To fight corruption, bribery and other illicit practices, ministry officials said they would hold two more Enterprise Integrity Forums in cooperation with the Financial Supervisory Commission.
For this month’s event, it has invited domestic financial services providers, insurance companies, banks, and securities and investment firms, while for the event on Sept. 2, it would welcome foreign companies and their representative offices in Taiwan, alongside small and medium-sized domestic enterprises, the MOJ said, adding that the forums are part of a series that it started last year.
This year’s first forum on July 14 was focused on companies in Taiwan’s international trading sector and included transportation, storage and customs service providers, it said.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote