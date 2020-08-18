The Taipei City Government has begun providing clearer and higher-resolution photographs of traffic violations in the city, becoming the first in the nation to provide such a service, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday.
The Traffic Division said in a statement that motorists who received a ticket dating back to January last year, such as for speeding or running a red light, can now view the photograph that was part of the ticket on a dedicated Web site.
The photos, which can be used for personal reference or to appeal a fine, would remain online for three years from the date the ticket was issued, it said.
The new practice addresses a problem that has existed since 2015, when motor vehicle authorities began issuing traffic fines with a photo of the violation printed directly on the ticket.
That led to complaints about the poor resolution of the printouts, which can make it difficult for motorists to appeal a fine.
Under the new service, motorists can also apply online for a notification alert so they can be notified in advance via text message when they are caught violating traffic rules in the city, the division said.
Tickets are often received weeks after a violation has occurred, making it difficult for motorists to recall the circumstances under which the violation had occurred.
