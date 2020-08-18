People can now drop off and pay for packets to be delivered through the postal service at 7-Eleven and Hi-Life convenience stores following partnerships between Chunghwa Post and the two convenience store chains.
Customers can purchase a Chunghwa Post orange (16x28cm) or green packet (23x32cm), which costs NT$1 (US$0.03) and NT$2 respectively, to send their items, the convenience store chains said.
The delivery fee for an orange packet is N$36 and NT$48 for a green one, they said.
Senders are required to follow Chunghwa Post’s rules for the delivery of such packets, they added.
There would be no service fee for people using the service before Sept. 30, they said.
The items must weigh no more than 1kg and should be safe to store at room temperature, Chunghwa Post said, adding that the delivery cost is the same for Taiwan proper and the outlying islands.
The service is available at all 7-Eleven stores nationwide, said its operator, President Chain Store Corp, adding that it would decide on processing fees and other promotional events after next month.
Hi-Life International Co said that consumers can access the service at its retail stores where electronic commerce is available.
Aside from waiving the processing fee, people using the service before the end of next month would receive one free 600ml of bottled water, it said.
Packets to cities and counties on the west coast would be delivered by couriers in two to four working days, while deliveries to Hualien, Taitung and the outlying islands could take four or more days, it said.
The convenience store chains said they teamed up with Chunghwa Post in view of the booming online shopping market, which has continued to grow, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online retail sales in the first half of this year grew 17.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$158.7 billion, while physical retail sales dropped 4.8 percent over the same period, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed.
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
‘A RICH STORY’: People need to visit Taichung to experience real gourmet food, the transportation minister said, as 21 restaurants there made it to the Bib Gourmand list Seventy-five restaurants and street vendors in Taipei and Taichung made the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list this year, including 47 that were listed last year, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. Insepctors from the Michelin Guide started rating restaurants and street vendor food in the nation’s capital in 2018. For the third edition this year, inspectors would evaluate the gourmet scenes in Taipei and, for the first time, Taichung. Before revealing the list of Michelin-starred restaurants, the guide first discloses its Bib Gourmand list, which contains restaurateurs and food vendors that serve high-quality three-course meals at a total cost of NT$1,000
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate