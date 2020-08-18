Convenience stores deliver Chunghwa Post packages

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





People can now drop off and pay for packets to be delivered through the postal service at 7-Eleven and Hi-Life convenience stores following partnerships between Chunghwa Post and the two convenience store chains.

Customers can purchase a Chunghwa Post orange (16x28cm) or green packet (23x32cm), which costs NT$1 (US$0.03) and NT$2 respectively, to send their items, the convenience store chains said.

The delivery fee for an orange packet is N$36 and NT$48 for a green one, they said.

Senders are required to follow Chunghwa Post’s rules for the delivery of such packets, they added.

There would be no service fee for people using the service before Sept. 30, they said.

The items must weigh no more than 1kg and should be safe to store at room temperature, Chunghwa Post said, adding that the delivery cost is the same for Taiwan proper and the outlying islands.

The service is available at all 7-Eleven stores nationwide, said its operator, President Chain Store Corp, adding that it would decide on processing fees and other promotional events after next month.

Hi-Life International Co said that consumers can access the service at its retail stores where electronic commerce is available.

Aside from waiving the processing fee, people using the service before the end of next month would receive one free 600ml of bottled water, it said.

Packets to cities and counties on the west coast would be delivered by couriers in two to four working days, while deliveries to Hualien, Taitung and the outlying islands could take four or more days, it said.

The convenience store chains said they teamed up with Chunghwa Post in view of the booming online shopping market, which has continued to grow, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online retail sales in the first half of this year grew 17.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$158.7 billion, while physical retail sales dropped 4.8 percent over the same period, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed.