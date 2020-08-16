The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has launched a campaign to improve sanitation in public washrooms, inviting people to submit online evaluations of the washrooms they visit.
The campaign, which was launched on Friday and runs until Sept. 30, is being managed by local environmental protection offices throughout the country, Department of Environmental Sanitation and Toxic Substance Management Director-General Tsai Ling-yi (蔡玲儀) said, adding that there are 46,000 public washrooms nationwide.
The EPA ran a similar campaign last year, which resulted in evaluations of 16,000 washrooms, most of which were in gas stations, and train and metropolitan railway stations, she said.
The majority of those washrooms received excellent evaluations, with only 198 needing improvements, she said.
Since last year’s campaign the EPA has worked with other government departments to improve cleanliness, odor management, accessibility and other aspects of public washrooms, as well as building 1,694 new washrooms, she said, adding that it is now seeking public feedback on its efforts.
Among its improvements was the construction of 60 gender-neutral washrooms, 241 barrier-free washrooms for older people and people with disabilities, and 1,507 washrooms with toilet bowls (as opposed to squat toilets), which are easier for older people to use, she said.
Last year’s survey found several washrooms in a state of disrepair — particularly in parks, night markets and at tourist sites — she said, adding that most of them have since been repaired, while the remainder would be repaired before the end of the year.
Information about how to submit a review for a public washroom, as well as information about the EPA’s current eco-friendly tourism campaign, can be found on the agency’s Web site at https://ecolife2.epa.gov.tw/Toilet/indexNew.html, she said, adding that the site also features a search function to help people find a public washroom near them.
Both campaigns award participaion points, which can be redeemed for discounts at various stores, including 7-Eleven, E-life Mall, A-mart and others, she said.
For example, those submitting washroom reviews with pictures would be awarded 5,000 points, she said, adding that participating stores offer NT$1 discounts for every 100 points redeemed.
To further encourage participation, the EPA is holding raffles with winners getting an additional NT$200, NT$500 or NT$1,000 in prize money, she said.
“You can evaluate up to 10 washrooms per day and get one entry in the raffle each time you submit an evaluation,” she said, adding that winners would be announced on Oct. 16.
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday tweeted a welcome to Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who arrived on Friday. Mohamoud had “braved Chinese pressure” to take up his new post, Wu wrote. “The fact ‘sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale’ deserves international recognition,” referring to a Somaliland media report earlier this month that Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi had rejected an offer by the Chinese government in exchange for ending its rapprochement with Taiwan. Wu also thanked the US National Security Council (NSC) for praising Taiwan-Somaliland ties. A council tweet on July 10 praised Taiwan
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
‘A RICH STORY’: People need to visit Taichung to experience real gourmet food, the transportation minister said, as 21 restaurants there made it to the Bib Gourmand list Seventy-five restaurants and street vendors in Taipei and Taichung made the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list this year, including 47 that were listed last year, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. Insepctors from the Michelin Guide started rating restaurants and street vendor food in the nation’s capital in 2018. For the third edition this year, inspectors would evaluate the gourmet scenes in Taipei and, for the first time, Taichung. Before revealing the list of Michelin-starred restaurants, the guide first discloses its Bib Gourmand list, which contains restaurateurs and food vendors that serve high-quality three-course meals at a total cost of NT$1,000