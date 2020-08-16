Nationwide survey on public washroom conditions: EPA

By Lo Chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has launched a campaign to improve sanitation in public washrooms, inviting people to submit online evaluations of the washrooms they visit.

The campaign, which was launched on Friday and runs until Sept. 30, is being managed by local environmental protection offices throughout the country, Department of Environmental Sanitation and Toxic Substance Management Director-General Tsai Ling-yi (蔡玲儀) said, adding that there are 46,000 public washrooms nationwide.

The EPA ran a similar campaign last year, which resulted in evaluations of 16,000 washrooms, most of which were in gas stations, and train and metropolitan railway stations, she said.

The majority of those washrooms received excellent evaluations, with only 198 needing improvements, she said.

Since last year’s campaign the EPA has worked with other government departments to improve cleanliness, odor management, accessibility and other aspects of public washrooms, as well as building 1,694 new washrooms, she said, adding that it is now seeking public feedback on its efforts.

Among its improvements was the construction of 60 gender-neutral washrooms, 241 barrier-free washrooms for older people and people with disabilities, and 1,507 washrooms with toilet bowls (as opposed to squat toilets), which are easier for older people to use, she said.

Last year’s survey found several washrooms in a state of disrepair — particularly in parks, night markets and at tourist sites — she said, adding that most of them have since been repaired, while the remainder would be repaired before the end of the year.

Information about how to submit a review for a public washroom, as well as information about the EPA’s current eco-friendly tourism campaign, can be found on the agency’s Web site at https://ecolife2.epa.gov.tw/Toilet/indexNew.html, she said, adding that the site also features a search function to help people find a public washroom near them.

Both campaigns award participaion points, which can be redeemed for discounts at various stores, including 7-Eleven, E-life Mall, A-mart and others, she said.

For example, those submitting washroom reviews with pictures would be awarded 5,000 points, she said, adding that participating stores offer NT$1 discounts for every 100 points redeemed.

To further encourage participation, the EPA is holding raffles with winners getting an additional NT$200, NT$500 or NT$1,000 in prize money, she said.

“You can evaluate up to 10 washrooms per day and get one entry in the raffle each time you submit an evaluation,” she said, adding that winners would be announced on Oct. 16.