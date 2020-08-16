The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new imported case of COVID-19 on Thursday, a woman who returned from the Philippines, bringing the nation’s total number of confirmed cases to 482.
The woman in her 20s, had been working in the Philippines since August last year before returning to Taiwan on Thursday, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.
The woman developed symptoms, including a loss of smell, sore muscles and a runny nose, on Monday, but did not seek treatment in the Philippines, said Chuang, who is also the spokesman for the CECC.
Photo: CNA
She reported her symptoms upon arrival in Taiwan, Chuang added.
The CECC has identified eight people who had close contact with her during the flight, including three passengers who are required to isolate at home, Chuang said, adding that five crew members have been asked to practice self-health management.
As the Malaysian Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed 20 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case from Taiwan, the CECC has contacted the Malaysian authorities, Chuang said, adding that Malaysia had submitted the infected person’s name, but not the passport number.
The person had stayed in Taiwan since April, before returning to Malaysia on Aug. 2 via Hong Kong, Chuang said, adding that the person initially tested negative, but their infection was confirmed after 13 days of quarantine.
“So far, we don’t know if the patient suffered any symptoms, as the information we received did not mention any,” Chuang said. “No matter where the source of infection is, we will treat it as if it’s a locally transmitted infection, conduct thorough contact tracing and report the investigation results to everyone.”
Chuang said a traveler from New Zealand had in July tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Malaysia, later turning out to be a “false positive” result.
The CECC would clarify with Malaysian authorities if a similar situation might have occurred.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had 390 imported cases of COVID-19, 55 local cases, 36 cases on a navy vessel and one suspected case awaiting confirmation, the CECC said.
It urged people to continue to wear a mask in crowded or confined spaces, and maintain good hand hygiene and cough etiquette to reduce the risk of transmitting infections.
In related news, Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system yesterday started selling face masks from vending machines installed in six of its stations, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp said.
The service allows passengers to buy a mask for NT$10 to meet mask wearing reqirement inside stations and for the duration of their trips, the company said.
The service is offered at stations with a large number of passengers — including MRT Taipei City Hall, Zhongshan, Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Nanjing Fuxing, Guting and Taipei Main Station.
No registration is needed to obtain the masks, and passengers can use cash, EasyCards and electronic wallets to make the purchases, the company said, adding that more machines might be installed depending on passenger response.
The unrestricted sale of surgical masks resumed in Taiwan in June, after months of rationing by the government to ensure an adequate supply for medical staff and local residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional reporting by CNA
