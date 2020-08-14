Lee Teng-hui to take symbolic last route: TSU

PRESIDENTIAL CIRCLE: A procession would take the former president’s body from Beitou to the funeral and then to a mortuary to be cremated, the TSU said

Staff writer, with CNA





A funeral procession today for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) would make a symbolic lap of the Presidential Office Building following a private ceremony at Taipei’s Chi-Nan Presbyterian Church, sources familiar with the matter said yesterday.

Lee, who was president from 1988 to 2000, died on July 30 at the age of 97.

The Presidential Office said that out of respect for Lee’s family, details of the procession would not be made public.

People take photographs of a wall of messages at a memorial for former president Lee Teng-hui at the Taipei Guest House yesterday. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

According to funeral plans the office announced earlier this week, Lee’s family and friends would attend a private service this morning at the church.

Later yesterday, the Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) wrote on Facebook that a procession would depart from Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Beitou District (北投), where Lee’s body was being kept, travel on Zhongshan S and Zhongxiao E roads before entering Ketagalan Boulevard and then circling the Presidential Office Building before reaching the church.

From the church, a procession would transport Lee’s body to the Taipei City Mortuary Services Office Second Funeral Parlor to be cremated, it said.

The TSU said that it has prepared figurines representing Lee that bear its emblem, which people who attend the service can get by reservation.

The government’s public memorial for Lee at the Taipei Guest House, which is to end on Sunday.