National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries.
New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said.
Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border control policies, including testing of all inbound travelers with symptoms and a 14-day home quarantine for all arriving travelers, but it might miss asymptomatic cases, which might lead to local outbreaks, Chen added.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Based on data on imported cases, he said that the majority of them developed symptoms within five days after entering Taiwan and that a five-day quarantine with two tests might be more effective than the current policy.
If travelers are tested upon arrival, quarantined for five days and tested again, more than 99 percent of cases would also have be detected, he said.
However, Chen said that he is not suggesting that COVID-19 testing should be required for all arriving travelers, but the government should consider classifying countries of departure into the categories — low, medium and high infection risks — and implement a two-test policy on travelers from high-infection-risk countries.
Expanded testing would not render a quarantine policy unnecessary, but Taiwan should improve its testing to prevent asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers from entering local communities, he said, adding that earlier detection of cases would also allow for earlier treatment and reduce the risk of severe cases.
If asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan remain under 50, the risk of local outbreaks would be low, but if the number increases to more than 100 or 200 people, Taiwan might face a resurgence of locally transmitted infections, he said, adding that some countries have seen COVID-19 flare up again in the past few weeks.
However, Fang Chi-tai (方啟泰), a professor at NTU’s Institute of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, said that data from South Korea, which implemented a policy on testing all arriving travelers since May 11, showed that it did not increase the detection rate of imported cases, and the number of locally transmitted cases did not decrease either.
All the existing tests are not perfectly accurate and might show false-negative or false-positive results, he said, adding that comprehensive evaluation according to clinical and epidemiological data was needed.
Testing all travelers upon arrival might cause those who test negative to let down their guard during quarantine, he said.
Strictly implementing the current policy of a 14-day quarantine and an additional seven-day self-health management would be a better method of preventing imported cases causing local infections, Fang said, adding that mask wearing remains equally important.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
NEW CASE REPORTED: A man who returned from South Africa on a flight with the nation’s 460th and 461st cases has now tested positive for the disease The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that there is no need to test all arrivals to the nation for COVID-19, a policy the Executive Yuan supports. The center reported one new imported case, bringing the nation’s tally of confirmed cases to 477. The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who on July 25 returned from South Africa, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. The man had returned to Taiwan on the same flight as cases Nos. 460 and 461, reported on July 27, Chuang said. On July 24,
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday tweeted a welcome to Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who arrived on Friday. Mohamoud had “braved Chinese pressure” to take up his new post, Wu wrote. “The fact ‘sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale’ deserves international recognition,” referring to a Somaliland media report earlier this month that Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi had rejected an offer by the Chinese government in exchange for ending its rapprochement with Taiwan. Wu also thanked the US National Security Council (NSC) for praising Taiwan-Somaliland ties. A council tweet on July 10 praised Taiwan