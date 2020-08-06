Taiwan has provisionally approved the use of dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid for COVID-19 treatment, as it faces a shortage of the antiviral drug remdesivir after the US bought nearly all of global supplies.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told reporters on Tuesday that medical experts had provisionally allowed the steroid to be listed as a treatment for the virus, but that procedures still needed to be completed before it could be given to patients.
Taiwan has reported 476 cases of COVID-19, including seven deaths. Most of the cases are imported and almost all have recovered. It has kept numbers low thanks to early and effective prevention work.
The Central News Agency (CNA) this week reported that stocks of US drugmaker Gilead’s COVID-19 medicine remdesivir were low.
Taiwan had originally ordered 2,000 doses to arrive by the end of last month, but as of this week only had 78 in stock, enough to treat 54 seriously ill patients, CNA said.
Remdesivir is the only drug so far authorized in the EU to treat patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and is globally in high demand after the intravenously administered medicine helped to shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial.
However, in results announced in June, a trial by researchers in the UK showed dexamethasone as the first drug to save lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said was a major breakthrough in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan last month also approved the use of dexamethasone to treat COVID-19.
