Artists and musicians yesterday expressed their condolences for the passing of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), as well as their appreciation of his support for the arts and cultural industries.
Wang Ying-hsin (王英信), who in 1997 was invited by Lee to create a 2.2m sculpture of the then-president, said that Lee loved art and he frequented many exhibitions during his time as president to support local artists.
Lee would even visit artists’ studios, as he wanted to get to know artists and their working environments better, Wang said.
Photo: CNA
As the media followed Lee wherever he went, artists that he met would appear in newspapers, magazines or on TV, increasing not only the artist’s profile, but also that of the whole industry, he said.
Lee was dedicated in promoting Taiwanese culture, Nantou County cultural worker Liang Chih-chung (梁志忠) said, adding that his efforts influenced academia, giving rise to more studies and conferences on Taiwanese culture.
Singer Julian Lo (羅俊穎) on Thursday wrote on Facebook that “had it not been for Lee, the art and cultural scene in Taiwan today would not be the same.”
Photo: Chen Feng-li, Taipei Times
“Lee introduced the concept of art festivals when he served as mayor of Taipei and it was after he was inaugurated that city residents began to have opportunities to watch live opera performances in the city every year,” Lo wrote.
“One year, when Faust was performed, Lee assisted with the Mandarin translation of the subtitles,” he wrote. “To date, which other mayor has had such an appreciation of art and culture?”
Musician Mali Liu also appreciated Lee’s love of music.
“When I was young, it was due to Lee’s introduction of musical festivals in Taipei that I could purchase tickets for high-quality classical concerts at an affordable price, or even for free,” Liu said.
When Japanese photographer Koki Sato took part in the art exhibition “Geisai Taiwan2” in Taipei in 2010, Lee was the subject of some of his works.
Lee attended the exhibition in person, where he extended his appreciation to Sato for the opportunity “to get a feel of young people’s creativity.”
Sato took photographs of Lee making funny poses and the changing images were projected on to a white wall behind the former president.
Although slightly shy at first during the shoot, Lee quickly “loosened up” and even came up with some creative moves and angles himself, Sato said.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
Proposed legislation in the US outlines three conditions in which Washington would be authorized to protect Taiwan were China to invade, a report said yesterday. US Representative Ted Yoho this month said he would introduce a Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which would authorize US military force if China were to invade Taiwan-controlled areas, including its outlying islands. According to a version of the bill obtained by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), the bill lists three conditions in which a US president would be authorized to use military force to protect Taiwan: If China uses military force
International students seeking to continue their tertiary education in Taiwan or transfer between universities are not required to leave the nation for a “visa run,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Foreign nationals who hold a visitor’s or resident visa for the purpose of studying Mandarin, academic exchanges, joining family or employment can apply within Taiwan for a student visa for degree programs, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement. International students with a valid student Alien Resident Certificate can also change schools at the tertiary level without leaving the country, Ou said. Her remarks followed a
Two new commuter trains are scheduled to be launched in January next year, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The acquisition of EMU-900 commuter train cars is part of the railway operator’s plan to replace 589 train cars that have been in operation for more than three decades. The agency has also placed orders to buy 600 intercity train cars. The first batch of 20 EMU-900 cars is to be delivered to the nation in September, although delivery might be delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. The batch would be formed into two trains of 10