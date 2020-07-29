Former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for Kaohsiung’s mayoral by-election, yesterday announced six policies to enhance the city’s overall competitiveness in education.
The policies include closing the rural-urban gap with digital technology, aligning teaching resources between community colleges and the Open University of Kaohsiung to complete a network of lifelong learning resources, and optimizing teaching, he said at an event in Kaohsiung.
Other policies include introducing diverse foreign language courses for international mobility; smart sustainable campuses, such as installing air-conditioning in every elementary and junior-high school classroom; and upgrading vocational education, he said.
Asked whether he would continue a scholarship program proposed by former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to subsidize studies abroad, Chen said that the program would cost NT$40 billion (US$1.36 billion), but the education fund remaining from Han’s city government team is less than NT$400 million.
The program proposes providing subsidies of up to U$20,000 for 100 outstanding Kaohsiung college students to study abroad as part of efforts by the city government to cultivate talent with a global perspective.
To allocate resources effectively and take care of local students, the remaining education fund should be spent on promoting bilingual education and purchasing digital equipment for schools in remote areas, as well as subsidizing students taking part in international competitions, meetings, short-term visits and study tours, Chen said.
In line with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) childcare policy of providing subsidies to parents with children aged six or younger, Chen said that he plans to expand Kaohsiung’s public preschools and kindergartens to give parents easier access to high-quality childcare and education at an affordable price.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office