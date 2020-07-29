Qatar Airways yesterday announced that it is offering exclusive fares to students traveling from Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung to selected destinations in Europe and North America via Hong Kong.
Students traveling to Europe can have an extra 10kg in checked baggage, which would raise their maximum weight for all baggage to 40kg, the Doha-based carrier said, adding that the policy applies to one-way travelers to Europe as well as return travelers.
Those traveling to North America would be given exclusive fare discounts, Qatar Airways said.
“At this extraordinary time, we understand that students who are going to study in Europe may need to carry more personal hygiene times and living necessities. For this reason, we are giving them extra weight in the baggage allowance,” the airline said.
To be eligible for the offers, travelers must contact the airline’s agent in Taiwan, Federal Vacation Co, before Sept. 30 and secure a promotional code after providing their personal information, including photocopies of a student visa, a university acceptance letter or a student identification card, it said.
The estimated date of departure must be on or before Oct. 31, Qatar Airways said, adding that flight times booked under the program can be changed free of charge while the tickets are valid.
The destinations in Europe where the offer applies are London (Heathrow and Gatwick airports), Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Brussels, Frankfurt, Gothenburg, Berlin, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome, Warsaw, Vienna and Zurich, the airline said.
Special fare discounts apply to flights to several North American cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and Montreal, it said.
Qatar Airlines has adopted the strictest hygiene standards according to requests by disease prevention authorities, including following suggestions from the International Air Transport Association and the WHO to administer temperature checks on cabin crew and disinfect aircraft, the airline said.
Its fleet has high-efficiency particulate air filters, which block 99.97 percent of viruses and germs in the air and keep it fresh and clean, Qatar Airways added.
