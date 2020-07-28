Taipei Zoo has begun a campaign to find a name for a panda cub born at the zoo on June 28, a spokesman said yesterday.
In the first stage of the naming campaign, members of the public have until Aug. 17 to submit their ideas on the zoo’s Facebook page or the Web site feversocial.com/TaipeiZoo/15533.
Several names are to be chosen and added to a shortlist, Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said, adding that those who contributed the names would be eligible for a prize draw.
Photo: Tsai Ssu-pei, Taipei Times
After the shortlist is finalized, the public can vote on their preferred name from Aug. 17 to Aug. 26, and the result would be announced on Aug. 30, Tsao said.
The new cub is the second to be born to giant pandas Tuan Tuan (團團) and Yuan Yuan (圓圓), who were gifted to Taiwan by China in 2008.
Their first cub, born in 2013, was named Yuan Zai (圓仔).
Compared with the active and lively Yuan Zai, the new cub is relatively gentle and has been given the nickname Jou Jou (柔柔) because of its gentle nature and chubbiness, Tsao said.
The young panda has also shown greater resilience to changes in its environment and is less likely than Yuan Zai to call out, Tsao added.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office