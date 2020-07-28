Taipei Zoo launches panda cub naming campaign

Staff writer, with CNA





Taipei Zoo has begun a campaign to find a name for a panda cub born at the zoo on June 28, a spokesman said yesterday.

In the first stage of the naming campaign, members of the public have until Aug. 17 to submit their ideas on the zoo’s Facebook page or the Web site feversocial.com/TaipeiZoo/15533.

Several names are to be chosen and added to a shortlist, Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said, adding that those who contributed the names would be eligible for a prize draw.

A one-month-old panda cub nicknamed Jou Jou, the second cub of Taipei Zoo’s giant pandas Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, is pictured yesterday at the zoo. Photo: Tsai Ssu-pei, Taipei Times

After the shortlist is finalized, the public can vote on their preferred name from Aug. 17 to Aug. 26, and the result would be announced on Aug. 30, Tsao said.

The new cub is the second to be born to giant pandas Tuan Tuan (團團) and Yuan Yuan (圓圓), who were gifted to Taiwan by China in 2008.

Their first cub, born in 2013, was named Yuan Zai (圓仔).

Compared with the active and lively Yuan Zai, the new cub is relatively gentle and has been given the nickname Jou Jou (柔柔) because of its gentle nature and chubbiness, Tsao said.

The young panda has also shown greater resilience to changes in its environment and is less likely than Yuan Zai to call out, Tsao added.