Organization urges parents to watch for allergies in kids

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Academy of Allergy Asthma and Clinical Immunology yesterday urged parents to be aware of allergy symptoms in young children, as they could lead to complications if left untreated.

Academy chairman Yang Kuen-der (楊崑德), a physician at Mackay Memorial Hospital’s division of pediatric allergy, immunology and rheumatology, said that a survey on parent behaviors suggests that one in two parents are aware of allergic reactions in their young children, but very few of them take preventive measures.

“Many parents think only having mild allergy symptoms would not do much harm or the allergic reactions would improve when the child grows up,” he said, adding that the survey suggests about 70 percent of parents neglect signs of allergic reactions.

Taiwan Academy of Allergy Asthma and Clinical Immunology (TAAACI) chairman Yang Kuen-der points at a list of allergy symptoms during a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the TAAACI

The academy asked Pan Wen-harn (潘文涵), a distinguished research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Biomedical Science, to share her expertise in a video clip to raise awareness in parents about helping their children prevent allergies.

Pan said that when she took her son to see a doctor for a common cold, she noticed that her son had been suffering from an allergic reaction, with symptoms including skin irritation, rashes, a stuffy nose and sleeping with his mouth open.

The symptoms caused him to lose focus and become hyperactive, and he was eventually diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, she said.

Allergies, low serotonin levels and an improper diet might increase the risk of developing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Pan said, adding that many children with ADHD also experience allergic reactions.

Allergic reactions often occur on the skin, in the eyes, and respiratory and digestive systems, Yang said, adding that the symptoms might include rashes, blisters, itching and swelling of the skin; itchy or watery eyes; abdominal cramps, nausea, bloating and diarrhea; trouble breathing or wheezing, sneezing, and a runny or stuffy nose.

If left untreated, the symptoms might have long-term negative effects on a child’s health, including poor sleep quality, poor immune system development, and impaired growth and mental development, he said.