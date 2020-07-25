While conventional war between Taiwan and China is unlikely, low-intensity conflict is a possibility, security analysts said in Taipei.
In light of an increase in military activity conducted near Taiwan by China, it would be advisable for the military to be on the alert for low-intensity conflict, which can start with very little warning, retired air force deputy commander Lieutenant General Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) told a security forum on Tuesday.
The hotspots for potential low-intensity armed conflict include the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島) in the South China Sea, as well as Wuciou Township (烏坵) in Kinmen County, which are all under Taiwan’s jurisdiction, Chang said.
One common characteristic of the islands is that they are “easy to attack, but difficult to defend,” he said.
Yuan Ze University social and policy sciences professor Chen Ching-pu (陳勁甫) said that a military conflict between Taiwan and China is not a remote possibility, as they have been testing each other’s red line on various issues.
The two sides should reduce hostilities and avoid such a crisis, as there would be no winner in a war, Chen said.
Former National Security Bureau director Tsai De-sheng (蔡得勝) said that nationalistic sentiment is high in China due to the political developments in Hong Kong, the pressure resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the worry that Taiwan might move toward independence.
Beijing might take a tougher stance in the region to divert domestic attention from those issues, which could lead to a more complicated regional situation, Tsai said.
Institute for National Defense and Security Research research fellow Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌) said that accidental encounters between China and the US are possible, despite the preventive mechanisms that are in place.
The two nations differ on many regional issues, and both have been conducting military maneuvers near the Korean Peninsula, and in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, Shu said.
Although their restrained actions indicate that neither side wants a conflict, they are obviously both preparing for such an eventuality, Shu added.
There were 18 instances of US military ships or planes passing near Taiwan last month, while Chinese military assets were spotted 13 times, according to the July 3 edition of Defense Security magazine.
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up