During the opening ceremony of the BIO Asia-Taiwan Exhibition yesterday in Taipei, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed the hope that advancements in Taiwan’s biotechnology industry would usher in major business opportunities from abroad, allowing the sector to reach NT$1 trillion (US$339.50 billion) in annual production.
Despite COVID-19, the annual biotech trade show attracted pharmaceutical and medical device companies from more than 500 nations, including the US, the UK, Australia, Switzerland and Malaysia.
The five-day exhibition is the first in-person international biotechnology trade show in Asia since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tsai said that biotechnology is a crucial part of the “five plus two” innovative industries plan that she introduced during her first term, adding that she hopes the exhibition would be a platform for the nation to demonstrate innovativeness and accelerate the development of its biotech sector.
The nation would deregulate relevant laws to expedite the growth of the sector, she said.
The “five plus two” innovative industries plan refers to an initiative to develop an Asian equivalent of the US’ Silicon Valley, including biotech, green energy, industry 4.0, robotics, defense and aviation, as well as innovative agriculture and a circular economy.
Taiwan’s biomedical industry grew by 8.7 percent in annual revenue last year, a record high over the past few years, with the amount of capital invested reaching NT$55.1 billion, Tsai said, adding that digital medicine and precision medicine, two sectors that have shown great potential in recent years, are expected to grow significantly.
Cell therapy, regenerative medicine and genetic testing combined with big data analysis are also areas that have progressed a lot, while innovative medical devices, including nanomedical technology, are expected to receive more attention, she said.
New medicine development has also had breakthroughs, Tsai said, citing a licensing agreement signed in April by Taiwan’s Oneness Biotech Co Ltd and the Denmark-based Leo Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology.
The agreement was signed to facilitate the development and introduction to the market of FB825, a drug candidate for novel atopic dermatitis and asthma, with an upfront payment to Oneness totaling US$530 million, the highest a Taiwanese company has ever received in such a deal.
Meanwhile, the National Biotechnology Research Park in collaboration with several multi-national pharmaceutical companies, accelerators and venture capital firms yesterday opened an accelerator hub for biomedical start-ups.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the hub, former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said that the new facilities provide one-stop services to cultivate biomedical start-ups and has the potential to become the biggest accelerator hub in the field of biomedicine in the Asia-Pacific region.
The occupancy rate of biomedical companies at the park is 60 percent and the number is expected to reach 80 percent by the end of the year, Chen said, adding that growth at such a rate would be “beyond my imagination.”
Additional reporting by Chien Hui-ju
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up
FAKE NEWS SLAMMED: The CECC has filed a complaint with police over a local news outlet’s report that the man had roamed around Taoyuan airport after he arrived A Taiwanese expatriate working in Hong Kong who returned to Taiwan on Friday became the nation’s 455th COVID-19 case yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The man, who is in his 40s, had last been in Taiwan in April, before returning to Hong Kong, where he has worked since 2018, and he flew home to visit a sick family member, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. Chuang, who doubles as the CECC spokesman, said the man reported having a dry cough and sore throat on Wednesday, but did not seek medical attention before leaving