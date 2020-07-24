Presidential Office Secretary-General Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) did not deliberately keep Taiwanese diplomatic officers out of the loop about his 2016 visit to Indonesia, nor did he meet with any Indonesian officials as alleged by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday.
KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏), and KMT Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) and deputy director Yu Shu-hui (游淑惠) on Monday said that Su and his nephew, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清), had tried to profit from state-owned business operations in Indonesia, citing a declassified telegram sent by the Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO) in Jakarta to the ministry in 2017.
The KMT members also allege that Su Jia-chyuan, then the legislative speaker, had gone through Yang Luck International Manpower Group president Kao Shou-tao (高壽濤), who allegedly had ties with the Fujian branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.
Asked to comment on the accusations at an event in Taipei yesterday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that Su Jia-chyuan and the ministry had responded on the issue.
“Accusations must be based on facts, instead of spinning a tale by cherry-picking bits of information,” Tsai added.
Asked if she would ask agencies to investigate official records related to Su Jia-chyuan’s trip, Tsai said that people could refer to the ministry’s previous response on the matter.
Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement on Monday that Su Jia-chyuan did not ask for the ministry’s help during his private trip to Indonesia in September 2016, adding that he did not visit the country in 2017 as the KMT claimed.
Asked to comment on the issue again at a news briefing yesterday, Ou said that his trip in September 2016 was to thank those who had supported Tsai.
Su Jia-chyuan’s office had informed the MOFA that the trip was not an official visit, and that TETO in Jakarta should not arrange any official events or receive him at the airport, Ou said.
He did not consciously keep the Jakarta office in the dark, and the office only met him at the airport, but did not participate in events he scheduled, Ou said.
A MOFA investigation confirmed that Su Jia-chyuan only interacted with local overseas compatriots on the trip and did not meet with local government officials, Ou said.
Representatives of state-owned businesses, when abroad, usually promote communication with the local Taiwan representative office to facilitate affairs, Ou said.
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up
FAKE NEWS SLAMMED: The CECC has filed a complaint with police over a local news outlet’s report that the man had roamed around Taoyuan airport after he arrived A Taiwanese expatriate working in Hong Kong who returned to Taiwan on Friday became the nation’s 455th COVID-19 case yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The man, who is in his 40s, had last been in Taiwan in April, before returning to Hong Kong, where he has worked since 2018, and he flew home to visit a sick family member, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. Chuang, who doubles as the CECC spokesman, said the man reported having a dry cough and sore throat on Wednesday, but did not seek medical attention before leaving