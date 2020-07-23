Refurbished workshop offers wedding pastry gifts

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Down Syndrome Foundation yesterday unveiled its newly redecorated sheltered workshop in Taipei’s Datong District (大同), inviting couples to order their wedding pastries from the shop.

The foundation’s Abrazo sheltered workshops provide job opportunities to people with Down syndrome, as well as those with disabilities.

The Chengde Road branch opened in 2014, and with its refurbished space, the foundation said it hopes to tap into the multimillion-dollar wedding pastry market.

More than 100,000 couples wed each year in Taiwan, it said.

The foundation invited dietitian Kao Min-min (高敏敏) to serve as the charity ambassador for the Chengde branch’s reopening.

The products sold at the shop are comparable with other name brands in the industry, Kao said.

Now that the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan has eased, weddings are starting to be held again, she said, urging couples to order their wedding pastry gift box sets from Abrazo.

The pandemic has had a big impact on the foundation’s fundraising efforts, foundation chairman Lin Cheng-hsia (林正俠) said.

To introduce a “new experience” and a “new start,” the foundation decided to redecorate the space last month, he said, calling the Chengde store a “flagship” among wedding pastry shops run by social welfare groups.

When customers who are engaged to be married enter the shop, they provide individuals with Down syndrome an opportunity to learn about wedding customs, he said.

Through the workshop’s makeover, the foundation hopes to offer the employees a joyful environment, he said, adding that he believes it would improve their learning and cognitive abilities.

Lin urged people to recommend Abrazo gift box sets to their relatives and friends who are getting married or engaged.

Wang Miao-yueh (王妙月), the manager of the Chengde store, said her workshop has nine employees, four of whom have Down syndrome.

Five of them have been working at the Chengde branch since it opened in 2014, she said.

Abrazo also has shops in Nangang District (南港) and New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊區), she said.

Most of the Chengde store’s revenue comes from gift box sets designed for weddings or children’s one-month-old celebrations, but due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, some weddings have been postponed or canceled altogether, Wang said.

As a result, the workshop used this time to offer employees more training and education, she said, adding that she hopes customers will return soon.

Handmade soap, potato chips and drip coffee bags are some of the other items sold at Abrazo.