China talks unlikely to hurt Vatican ties: Taipei archbishop

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s relations with the Vatican are unlikely to be affected by upcoming negotiations between the ecclesiastical state and Beijing over an expiring bishop appointment agreement, Archbishop of Taipei Thomas Chung (鍾安住) said.

Chung made the remarks on Saturday in response to media queries after assuming pastoral leadership of the Taipei Archdiocese, which encompasses Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei City and Yilan County.

The Vatican, Taiwan’s only official diplomatic ally in Europe, in 2018 signed a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops with China, which expires in September.

A Republic of China flag flies outside a window of the Taiwanese embassy to the Holy See in Rome on Sept. 12, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE

As the Holy See is expected to negotiate for the renewal or advancement of the agreement with Beijing, observers have expressed concerns that Taiwan-Vatican relations could be affected.

Chung said that although the Vatican is concerned with evangelization in China, “in my opinion, this will not affect Taiwan-Vatican relations.”

Chung cited his own selection as the new archbishop of Taipei this year as an indication that Pope Francis treasures the Vatican’s relations with Taiwan.

He also said that Arnaldo Catalan, charge d’affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Taiwan, who visited Chiayi County last week, was satisfied with the development of churches and religious freedom in Taiwan, and reported his observations to the Holy See.

Chung, 68, was formally installed as Archbishop of Taipei in a rite at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, after an apostolic letter from Pope Francis announcing his appointment was read out by Catalan.

He replaces John Hung (洪山川), who resigned after reaching the age limit, and is also to serve as the apostolic administrator of Taiwan’s outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu.