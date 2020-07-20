Taiwan’s relations with the Vatican are unlikely to be affected by upcoming negotiations between the ecclesiastical state and Beijing over an expiring bishop appointment agreement, Archbishop of Taipei Thomas Chung (鍾安住) said.
Chung made the remarks on Saturday in response to media queries after assuming pastoral leadership of the Taipei Archdiocese, which encompasses Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei City and Yilan County.
The Vatican, Taiwan’s only official diplomatic ally in Europe, in 2018 signed a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops with China, which expires in September.
Photo: EPA-EFE
As the Holy See is expected to negotiate for the renewal or advancement of the agreement with Beijing, observers have expressed concerns that Taiwan-Vatican relations could be affected.
Chung said that although the Vatican is concerned with evangelization in China, “in my opinion, this will not affect Taiwan-Vatican relations.”
Chung cited his own selection as the new archbishop of Taipei this year as an indication that Pope Francis treasures the Vatican’s relations with Taiwan.
He also said that Arnaldo Catalan, charge d’affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Taiwan, who visited Chiayi County last week, was satisfied with the development of churches and religious freedom in Taiwan, and reported his observations to the Holy See.
Chung, 68, was formally installed as Archbishop of Taipei in a rite at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, after an apostolic letter from Pope Francis announcing his appointment was read out by Catalan.
He replaces John Hung (洪山川), who resigned after reaching the age limit, and is also to serve as the apostolic administrator of Taiwan’s outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu.
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime
‘MOBILE GAZEBOS’: More men than women are sent to emergency rooms every year due to heat injuries, and wide-brimmed hats are not enough protection, an expert said Men’s unwillingness to use parasols could be a reason they experience heat illnesses more often than women, a health expert said on Sunday, as temperatures soared across the nation. Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that one reason more men are sent to emergency rooms for heatstroke than women is that most of the people who work outdoors are men. Another possible reason is that while women often use umbrellas during summer, men are more likely to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect against the sun, he said. While
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday. The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face. Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen
Basketball star Chang Tsung-hsien (張宗憲) of the Formosa Dreamers was questioned by Taipei prosecutors yesterday in connection with cannabis allegedly found in an e-cigarette during a vehicle check. Chang was in a taxi on Taipei’s Fuxing N Road (復興北路) early yesterday morning when police officers conducting vehicle checks found an e-cigarette containing cannabis, reportedly in Chang’s possession, Taipei police said. Chang was taken to a police station to make a statement and then transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Prosecutors said that Chang would be charged with illegal possession of a category 2 drug in contravention of the Narcotics Hazard