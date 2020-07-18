The theme of the Hsinchu City Art Gallery’s new exhibition is that all humans — regardless of ethnicity, skin color or nationality — belong to the same community, with the hope that the displays would enrich people’s experience in a post-COVID-19 era.
“You Are Me: Mapping New Geographies,” which opened on Thursday and runs until Sept. 20, was curated by Annie Ivanova, one of Australia’s leading authorities on cultural diplomacy.
Due to COVID-19, Germany-based artists Achim Mohne and Uta Kopp, two of the artists featured in the exhibition, contributed their works via videoconferencing, the museum said.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
Known for making art on the rooftops of famous landmarks and cultural institutions around the world, but especially in Germany and Switzerland, Mohne and Kopp used remote technology to write “Animal Farm” on the rooftop of the Hsinchu Zoo, in their effort to convey the concept that all beings on the planet should respect each other and cohabit in harmony, it said.
Brazilian photographer Angelica Dass, whose father is Afro-Brazilian and mother is of indigenous and Afro-Brazilian descent, contributed 80 portraits of strangers of various skin tones that she met in 17 nations, it said.
The museum quoted Dass as saying that although her family members are all ethnically African, the tone of their skin color varies, inspiring her to capture people of different skin tones and to use her photographs to remove stigma surrounding certain skin colors.
Empty spaces have been left among the portraits hung along the exhibition wall so that viewers can stand in the spaces and take a selfie with the portraits, the museum added.
Other participating artists include Tseng Yu-chuan (曾鈺涓), Liao Chi-yu (廖祈羽), Lin Hao-chiang (林豪鏘) and Liu Chih-hung (劉致宏), it said.
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime
‘MOBILE GAZEBOS’: More men than women are sent to emergency rooms every year due to heat injuries, and wide-brimmed hats are not enough protection, an expert said Men’s unwillingness to use parasols could be a reason they experience heat illnesses more often than women, a health expert said on Sunday, as temperatures soared across the nation. Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that one reason more men are sent to emergency rooms for heatstroke than women is that most of the people who work outdoors are men. Another possible reason is that while women often use umbrellas during summer, men are more likely to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect against the sun, he said. While
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday. The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face. Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen