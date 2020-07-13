Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday.
An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation.
The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area.
Photo courtesy of a reader
Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said.
Workers are injecting grout and rearranging pipelines under the street as part of the repairs, which would take two to three days to complete, Public Works Department Deputy Director Chan Jung-feng (詹榮鋒) said.
A total of 158 people were forced to leave their homes due to structural damage to some of the surrounding buildings, and 84 people have relocated to hotels, while others are staying with relatives, New Taipei City Fire Department data showed.
Although preliminary assessments concluded that the conditions of homes damaged in the collapse were within safety standards, grout injections could reinforce their foundations, Chan said.
The construction company that allegedly caused the incident has admitted negligence, and is to pay a NT$90,000 fine for undermining public safety as well as residents’ expenses incurred by the damage, he said.
The department said the collapse was likely related to mismanagement at the construction site.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said he would uphold rigorous standards in assessing the safety of the affected buildings, and promised residents that the foundation of the street would provide greater stability after the repairs.
“If residents are not at peace with their homes, I would not be at peace, either,” Hou said, in an effort to address residents’ concerns about unsafe living conditions.
Additional reporting by Chen Hsin-yu and CNA
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung
CHALLENGER DEEP: Lin Ying-Tsong was invited by Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo to join him on a 10-hour long trip in the company’s submersible Taiwanese-American Lin Ying-Tsong (林穎聰) last month became the first person from Asia and the 12th in human history to dive into the deepest part on Earth, the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench. Lin, 45, an expert in deep sea acoustics with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Massachusetts, joined US adventurer and Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo, 54, on June 22 in a descent to the central pool of the Challenger Deep, the deepest point of the trench, which lies at a depth of more than 10,900m. The pair made the descent in a submersible named Limiting Factor, a US$37