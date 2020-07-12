Recognizing Taiwan as an independent country would be the most punitive measure the US could take against Beijing’s aggressiveness, US representative Michael McCaul, the ranking member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during an interview with Voice of America (VOA).
In a video published by VOA yesterday, McCaul, who is also chairman of the House’s China Task Force, discussed US foreign policy related to Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, as well as the accountability of Beijing and the WHO in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pointing out that some experts have said that Beijing’s national security legislation in Hong Kong might serve as a blueprint for how it deals with Taiwan, VOA’s Lee Yi-hua (李逸華) asked if the US Congress, known to be supportive of Taiwan, would take additional steps on Taiwan and cross-strait security.
Photo: AP
The US Congress has approved arms sales, including F-16 jets, to assist with Taiwan’s self-defense, McCaul said.
“In a 100-year marathon, [China’s] long-term goal is to take back Taiwan in the similar way they have just taken back Hong Kong,” he said, adding that China is also encroaching on the territory of island nations in the South Pacific.
“We can make it clear that we stand by Taiwan. We will not allow this to happen in Taiwan,” he said.
“I think the most punitive measure would be to recognize the legitimacy of Taiwan as an independent country. That would be a fundamental step in the right direction,” he said.
“That would be a very grave foreign policy decision to make,” he added.
McCaul did not directly answer a question about whether it is the right time for the US to review its “one China” policy, but said it is time to look at Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHO.
Taiwan should at least be an observer in the organization, and it had issued a warning that COVID-19 could be transmitted among humans, but WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus disregarded warnings from Taiwan and other experts, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has a silver lining and it is a wake-up call for the world, he said.
Many countries want to pull their supply chains out of the control of the Chinese Community Party (CCP), as they know even if there is short-term gain, there is long-term pain, as China could steal their technology, he said.
The US has to be more competitive with China on issues related to technology, such as 5G and Huawei Technologies Co, he said.
It should also deal with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, while working with developing countries to deal with China’s debt traps, he added.
The US does not want to go to war with China, but it has to compete with it, he said.
The US should stand up for human rights, as well as freedom-loving democracies, while its long-term goal is to prevent a Chinese dictatorship from dominating the world for the century to come, McCaul said.
McCaul urged Chinese to see that the CCP government’s suppressive nature does not serve their best interests and is destroying their historical culture.
Communism in China would ultimately fail, just as in the Soviet Union and other countries, he said, adding that the CCP’s demise should be accelerated so that Chinese could embrace democracy.
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung