A Filipina who on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong after transiting through Taiwan on Friday did not pose a major threat to the nation, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Proper precautions are being taken with transit passengers, and no Taiwanese or Taiwan-bound passengers were seated in the two rows in front and behind the woman during her EVA Air flights from Manila to Taiwan and then to Hong Kong, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.
The woman, in her 30s, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 3pm on Friday and departed for Hong Kong at 4:40pm, so “she was in Taiwan for less than two hours,” Chuang said.
At that time, all passengers waiting for transfer flights wore masks, while airport ground staff wore protective goggles, gloves and masks when assisting passengers, Chuang said.
No cabin crew or airport ground staff need to be quarantined at this time, he added.
Given that the woman was tested as soon as she arrived in Hong Kong, and that she spent less than two hours at the Taoyuan airport, she was most likely infected in the Philippines, Chuang said.
“Our evaluation is that the latest finding poses a very small threat to Taiwan,” Chuang added.
Taiwan has not recorded any locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since April 12, CECC data show.
Of Taiwan’s 449 cases, 358 have been classified as imported, 55 are believed to be local infections and 36 cases were a cluster infection aboard a navy vessel that was on a goodwill mission to Palau in March, which the CECC has since said originated in Taiwan.
In related news, a public health expert yesterday urged the government to allow incoming passengers to be given the option of being tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, instead of just going into a 14-day mandatory quarantine.
National Taiwan University College of Public Health dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) told a news conference in Taipei that passengers arriving at an airport or seaport could be tested, and then tested again on the fifth day after their arrival, with quarantine lifted if both tests are negative, although they would be subject to electronic tracing.
Chan also suggested that Taiwan could also consider testing outbound passengers within the 48 hours prior to them leaving.
