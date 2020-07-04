Authorities have detained three people for their alleged involvement in counterfeiting US currency, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday.
Two men, surnamed Lin (林) and Huang (黃), and a woman surnamed Tsai (蔡) in November 2018 allegedly sold fake US$100 bills to a man surnamed Chen (陳), who did business in Taiwan and Mongolia, CIB official Lai Yao-tsung (賴耀宗) said.
“Chen had heard of offers to exchange money at good rates, reportedly at a 75 percent discount for US currency. Thinking of profiting from the transaction, he bought from Tsai and Huang 3,000 US$100 bills for NT$6.5 million [US$219,528 at the current exchange rate] in cash,” Lai said.
Photo: Huang Chia-ling, Taipei Times
Chen allegedly used his own counterfeit bill detector to screen the money at a face-to-face transaction, but a bank in Mongolia later detected the money as fake, so Chen returned to Taiwan with the counterfeit bills, the CIB said.
Lai said that the CIB worked with Kaohsiung police for several months surveilling the three suspects before conducting a search in January, followed by a March search, in which they seized 1,501 US$100 bills, along with communication records and other evidence.
The CIB said an examination of the bills and records was completed at the end of last month.
Sophisticated printing and engraving technology was used to create the bills, which passed smaller currency detectors, Lai said.
CIB experts said they believe the bills came from a Taiwanese counterfeiting ring in New Taipei City that authorities broke up in December last year.
In that case, police arrested five people and seized a total of US$11.04 million in counterfeit US$100 bills.
Bills from both cases contained the same misspelling, “departmend,” in the seal for the US Department of the Treasury, Lai said.
The CIB said it is still investigating, as the three suspects allegedly told officials that the bills came from a man surnamed Hsiao (蕭), known to have already passed away.
Kaohsiung prosecutors said they intend to indict the three people on fraud charges and offenses related to counterfeiting currency.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
While stereotypically considered a household pest that simply will not die, Hung Ting-yang’s (洪鼎揚) experience with Archimandrita tesselata, commonly called the peppered roach, might change a person’s mind. The peppered roach originates in South America, is omnivorous and, as it is capable of growing to 7cm to 9cm long, is a giant compared with other roaches, which have an average length of about 4cm. The peppered roach goes through six separate chrysalis stages and takes nine months to reach full maturity. Mature roaches have wings, but cannot fly and can only glide. They have an average lifespan of three years. As his
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by