Air force conducts live bomb exercise off Hualien’s coast

Staff writer, with CNA





The air force yesterday deployed a fleet of F-16 fighters, carrying live MK-84 bombs from Hualien Jiashan Air Base as part of a drill simulating attacking enemy ships seeking to reach the shore.

The US-made bombs, the most powerful in the MK-80 series, have been nicknamed the hammer, and the fighters unloaded them over the water before returning to their base in Hualien County.

The navy also conducted a torpedo exercise, without actually firing torpedoes, a military source said.

The navy is scheduled to hold its first live-fire torpedo drill in 13 years on July 15, said the source, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak on the subject.

German-made SUT torpedoes are to be fired from two Chien Lung class diesel-electric submarines, the source said.

The military’s annual Han Kuang exercises are scheduled for July 13 to 17, and include a live-fire anti-landing exercise on July 16 in Taichung, and simultaneous drills at Taichung Port and Ching Chuan Kang Air Base.