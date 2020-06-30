Taiwan’s commitment to developing countries is demonstrated by the nation’s humanitarian aid efforts in the Middle East, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said on Sunday.
Through the combined efforts of government agencies and civic groups, Taiwan has donated prefabricated housing, medical equipment and other facilities to Jordan, Turkey and Iraq, Department of West Asian and African Affairs Director Ali Yang (楊心怡) said.
Taiwanese professionals have also assisted with job training, medical care and other programs in the region to improve people’s lives there, he added.
“We have done benevolent work worldwide, which is not only helpful from a humanitarian perspective, but also demonstrates Taiwan’s soft power,” he said.
The nation’s humanitarian efforts as of last year included 450 projects in more than 60 countries, he said.
Having been stationed in Syria, Mongolia and Kuwait, Yang is familiar with humanitarian aid, and has years of experience working closely with non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
Giving an example of an NGO he has worked with, Yang said that the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families has long provided aid in Mongolia by buying school supplies, and running lunch programs for children and shelters.
The organization’s programs have helped more than 10,000 children in Mongolia, he said.
“The locals there are all familiar with these programs, which have afforded Taiwan a great deal of respect from Mongolians,” he said.
In the past few years, Taiwan has also focused on humanitarian efforts in Syria, which has been in a civil war for nearly 10 years, resulting in the displacement of millions of people, Yang said.
The government has helped Syrians by providing 350 prefabricated homes for the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps in Jordan, 5,000 solar-powered LED lights, a mobile clinic and rice, as well as training programs, such as for computers and agriculture, he said.
Most recently, Taiwan has donated 200,000 medical-grade masks, as well as thermal-imaging cameras, to Jordan, and 100,000 medical-grade masks to Turkey, to help frontline medical personnel in those countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yang said.
Overseas Taiwanese civic groups also donated gloves, full-face plastic visors and other supplies to medical workers in the countries, he said.
What he found most touching was the contributions of individuals and NGOs, Yang said, adding that the government has sometimes emulates their creative aid efforts.
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged