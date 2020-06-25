The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should include forming a “constitutional reform committee” as a topic on the agenda of the Legislative Yuan’s extraordinary session, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday.
Such a move would formally launch discussions about abolishing the Control Yuan and the Examination Yuan, Lin said.
Abolishing the two branches of government is the consensus among the ruling and opposition parties, and the DPP should heed public opinion by listing the issue as a topic for the extraordinary session, which is to begin on Monday next week, he said.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The DPP caucus has only proposed reviewing bills on a “citizen judge” lay judge system and on reforming the irrigation associations, as well as Control Yuan and National Communications Commission member nominees.Just as former Yunlin County commissioner Lee Chin-yung’s (李進勇) resignation from the DPP when appointed by the Executive Yuan to head the Central Election Commission was unconvincing, former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu’s (陳菊) pledge to leave the DPP to serve as Control Yuan president does not convince people, Lin wrote in a statement.
He accused Chen of “putting on a show,” as her party membership can be reinstated after she steps down as Control Yuan president.
Chen, who was Kaohsiung mayor from 2006 to 2018, achieved “embarrassingly little” for the municipality and condoned a culture of corruption among Kaohsiung City Government officials, Lin wrote.
Of the 27 people nominated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to serve as Control Yuan members, 24 have close ties with the DPP, which runs counter to the idea of exercising their authority in a nonpartisan manner, he wrote.
Following yesterday’s cross-caucus talks, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) and DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) voiced support on Facebook for abolishing the two agencies, and if the DPP is serious about moving forward, Tsai should rescind her nominations, Lin wrote.
He questioned whether the DPP intends to hire more “hit men” like Control Yuan member Chen Shih-meng (陳師孟), who sparked an uproar in the judiciary in 2018 when he said he would target judges who only try people from the pan-green camp and do nothing about people from the pan-blue camp.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
Sixty-seven percent of people aged 19 to 45 in a survey said that they did not use a condom during sex, the Formosa Cancer Foundation said yesterday as it released a music video to raise awareness about genital human papillomavirus (HPV). Citing a 2014 study conducted in the US, foundation vice president Tsai Li-chuan (蔡麗娟) said that the lifetime probability of acquiring HPV was more than 80 percent for women and men. Every day in Taiwan, an average of four women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, which is mostly associated with HPV infection, she said, adding that 674 people died of
A new wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing came at an “interesting” time, shortly after the Chinese government’s two annual national meetings, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The two meetings refer to the plenary meetings of China’s top political, legislative and consultative bodies, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress. Chen made the remark during the college’s 20th weekly report on COVID-19, which was held on campus. After reporting no domestic COVID-19 cases for 56 days in Beijing, the city reported its first case on June 11, followed by