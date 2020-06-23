Taiwan and the US share the same democratic values and would work together to maintain regional peace, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.
Su made the remarks on the sideline of an event in New Taipei City in response to media queries about details involving Taiwan in former US national security adviser John Bolton’s book The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir.
The administration of US President Donald Trump abandoned the Kurdish people in Syria — who played a decisive role in helping the US defeat the Islamic State — after he left the White House, Bolton wrote, adding that there is already speculation over who Trump would ditch next, with Taiwan close to the top of the list.
Taiwan and the US have maintained good ties over the years, Su said, adding that the relationship has improved significantly under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), from the sale of advanced weapons to the passage of Taiwan-friendly bills by the US Congress and mutual visits by high-ranking officials.
“We believe that the US and Taiwan would work together to maintain regional peace,” he said.
Su was also asked whether the government would reinforce military defenses of Pratas Island (Dongsha Island, 東沙島).
Tsai has reiterated the importance of defending our territories, as it is our way of defending our sovereignty, he said, adding that any actions taken to defend our territories should be carried out cautiously and be backed by the public.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
ALERT: Taiwan should beware of companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, which are founded by Chinese Americans, but maintain close ties to Beijing, Lin Chun-hsien said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) yesterday urged the government to ban the purchase of and remove information security and communications products manufactured in China by companies that have close relations with Beijing. Taiwan has barred Chinese companies from bidding for government projects or participating in auctions for government projects through subsidiaries in a third country or Taiwanese firms in which they own stakes, Lin told a news conference in Taipei. The problem are companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, US-based firms owned by Chinese immigrants, Lin said. Fortinet, a cybersecurity firm that specializes in products such as firewalls, has