Despite Bolton’s book, premier says US ties strong

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan and the US share the same democratic values and would work together to maintain regional peace, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.

Su made the remarks on the sideline of an event in New Taipei City in response to media queries about details involving Taiwan in former US national security adviser John Bolton’s book The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir.

The administration of US President Donald Trump abandoned the Kurdish people in Syria — who played a decisive role in helping the US defeat the Islamic State — after he left the White House, Bolton wrote, adding that there is already speculation over who Trump would ditch next, with Taiwan close to the top of the list.

Taiwan and the US have maintained good ties over the years, Su said, adding that the relationship has improved significantly under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), from the sale of advanced weapons to the passage of Taiwan-friendly bills by the US Congress and mutual visits by high-ranking officials.

“We believe that the US and Taiwan would work together to maintain regional peace,” he said.

Su was also asked whether the government would reinforce military defenses of Pratas Island (Dongsha Island, 東沙島).

Tsai has reiterated the importance of defending our territories, as it is our way of defending our sovereignty, he said, adding that any actions taken to defend our territories should be carried out cautiously and be backed by the public.