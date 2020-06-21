CRIME
Couple held on child’s death
The Taoyuan District Court yesterday ordered police to detain and hold incommunicado a married couple pending further investigation into the death of their seven-month-old daughter. The court said the Indonesian man and Taiwanese woman might collude to destroy evidence after the court found that their statements did not match. The Taoyuan Police Department’s Yangmei Precinct said that the 24-year-old father confessed that he on Sunday last week beat the girl to death because she was crying. The couple kept the body in their refrigerator until Wednesday, when they buried her on a beach, police said. The girl’s aunt contacted police on Thursday after learning of the incident, police said. Investigators yesterday said they had not yet completed a forensic examination of the body.
ASTRONOMY
Solar eclipse starts today
The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast cloudy to sunny skies across the nation today, making it ideal to watch the rare annular solar eclipse. The anticipated event would be visible in parts of Chiayi, Hualien, Kinmen, Nantou, Penghu, Taitung and Yunlin counties, and Kaohsiung and Tainan, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The eclipse would be visible from about 2:44pm to 5:26pm, starting in Kinmen County and ending in Taitung County, the CWB said. The complete “ring of fire” is expected to occur at about 4:10pm to 4:15pm for less than a minute, it added. A partial solar eclipse would be visible in other areas, the museum said.
FISHERIES
Agency investigates assault
The Fisheries Agency on Thursday said it is investigating reports that a Taiwanese fishing boat captain allegedly assaulted an Indonesian crew member while in Sri Lankan waters. Several Indonesian news outlets reported the incident and that after the ship reached port, a group of crew members assaulted the captain. Alleged video recordings of the second incident show a man being dragged out of a ship’s cabin and punched repeatedly by a group of about 10 people, while several appear to try to stop the attack. Voices can be heard shouting in Indonesian: “Just because we are at sea doesn’t mean you can call us pigs and dogs,” and “We can earn money anywhere, but we will do it with dignity.” Fisheries Agency Deputy Director General Lin Kuo-ping (林國平) said that if the captain is Taiwanese or the ship is registered in Taiwan and the incident is proven, the captain could be turned over to prosecutors and charged under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act (人口販運防制法).
TRAVEL
CAL requires online check-in
China Airlines (CAL) on Friday said that from tomorrow it would require all passengers to board its flights through online check-in services, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Passengers can use CAL’s Web site or mobile app to check in online from 48 hours to 80 minutes before their flight departs, it said, adding that it would suspend all kiosk check-in services at airports in Taiwan. Although CAL ground staff would still help with boarding, there would only be a few people present, the carrier said. Passengers who have completed online check-in can check-in their luggage at the airport or Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT line’s Taipei Main Station, CAL said. Those who have only carry-on luggage can proceed to the waiting area 40 minutes before departure, it said.
The Yushan National Park Administration is considering amending regulations to ban people from exposing their bodies on the peak of Yushan (玉山), a park official said on Saturday. People have over the past few months been posting online nude photographs of themselves on the summit, apparently to express the joy of making it to the top, park administration Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said. About one-third of the nation’s mountains above 3,000m are in Yushan National Park, of which Yushan’s main peak — the nation’s tallest mountain at 3,952m — is the most popular, with about 500,000 people filing applications to climb
PACKAGE TOURS: The volcanic islet’s peak is 182m above sea level and people can see Taiwan’s northern coastline from there if the weather is clear Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) is to reopen to visitors on July 1 after a year-long project to repair hiking walkways, the Keelung City Government said on Sunday. As COVID-19 fears subside in Taiwan, the city government has decided to reopen the islet after the repair work finishes this month, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said. The volcanic islet, which is 4.9km off Keelung, is 960m long and 400m wide, with its peak reaching 182m above sea level. The islet has a lot to offer, including a hiking trail, native plants, beautiful coasts and views of the sea, Tseng said. A round trip from
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have expressed concern that the government is “going backward” on use of the nation’s name on diplomatic documents after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued instructions on name cards that eschewed “Taiwan.” The ministry is not using the word “Taiwan” on name cards of government officials stationed overseas, sources said, citing an internal notification from the ministry sent to Taiwan’s embassies and consulate offices on Friday. The notification gave a format protocol for name cards that included symbols of the Republic of China (ROC), such as the plum blossom emblem and the ROC flag. Two main designs