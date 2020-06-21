Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CRIME

Couple held on child’s death

The Taoyuan District Court yesterday ordered police to detain and hold incommunicado a married couple pending further investigation into the death of their seven-month-old daughter. The court said the Indonesian man and Taiwanese woman might collude to destroy evidence after the court found that their statements did not match. The Taoyuan Police Department’s Yangmei Precinct said that the 24-year-old father confessed that he on Sunday last week beat the girl to death because she was crying. The couple kept the body in their refrigerator until Wednesday, when they buried her on a beach, police said. The girl’s aunt contacted police on Thursday after learning of the incident, police said. Investigators yesterday said they had not yet completed a forensic examination of the body.

ASTRONOMY

Solar eclipse starts today

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast cloudy to sunny skies across the nation today, making it ideal to watch the rare annular solar eclipse. The anticipated event would be visible in parts of Chiayi, Hualien, Kinmen, Nantou, Penghu, Taitung and Yunlin counties, and Kaohsiung and Tainan, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The eclipse would be visible from about 2:44pm to 5:26pm, starting in Kinmen County and ending in Taitung County, the CWB said. The complete “ring of fire” is expected to occur at about 4:10pm to 4:15pm for less than a minute, it added. A partial solar eclipse would be visible in other areas, the museum said.

FISHERIES

Agency investigates assault

The Fisheries Agency on Thursday said it is investigating reports that a Taiwanese fishing boat captain allegedly assaulted an Indonesian crew member while in Sri Lankan waters. Several Indonesian news outlets reported the incident and that after the ship reached port, a group of crew members assaulted the captain. Alleged video recordings of the second incident show a man being dragged out of a ship’s cabin and punched repeatedly by a group of about 10 people, while several appear to try to stop the attack. Voices can be heard shouting in Indonesian: “Just because we are at sea doesn’t mean you can call us pigs and dogs,” and “We can earn money anywhere, but we will do it with dignity.” Fisheries Agency Deputy Director General Lin Kuo-ping (林國平) said that if the captain is Taiwanese or the ship is registered in Taiwan and the incident is proven, the captain could be turned over to prosecutors and charged under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act (人口販運防制法).

TRAVEL

CAL requires online check-in

China Airlines (CAL) on Friday said that from tomorrow it would require all passengers to board its flights through online check-in services, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Passengers can use CAL’s Web site or mobile app to check in online from 48 hours to 80 minutes before their flight departs, it said, adding that it would suspend all kiosk check-in services at airports in Taiwan. Although CAL ground staff would still help with boarding, there would only be a few people present, the carrier said. Passengers who have completed online check-in can check-in their luggage at the airport or Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT line’s Taipei Main Station, CAL said. Those who have only carry-on luggage can proceed to the waiting area 40 minutes before departure, it said.