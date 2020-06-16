DIPLOMACY: DPP lawmakers worry Tsai’s ‘Taiwan’ agenda unheeded

By Su Yung-yao / Staff reporter





Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have expressed concern that the government is “going backward” on use of the nation’s name on diplomatic documents after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued instructions on name cards that eschewed “Taiwan.”

The ministry is not using the word “Taiwan” on name cards of government officials stationed overseas, sources said, citing an internal notification from the ministry sent to Taiwan’s embassies and consulate offices on Friday.

The notification gave a format protocol for name cards that included symbols of the Republic of China (ROC), such as the plum blossom emblem and the ROC flag.

The logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pictured at the ministry in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuen, Taipei Times

Two main designs were provided. The one for officials in nations where Taiwan has an official diplomatic presence offers use of the ROC flag, the plum blossom emblem and the ministry logo, while officials in nations without formal diplomatic ties were given the choice to not have any emblems, the sources said.

The notification stated that the standardized formats and designs applied to ministry officials as well as officials from other agencies, including the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Education, who also have personnel stationed overseas, the sources said.

As the notification did not offer symbols or wording using “Taiwan,” some officials stationed overseas concluded that MOFA was sending a message to those who have been using name cards using the nation’s name, the sources said.

DPP legislators said that MOFA should not regress back to the old ways, which would run counter to wishes of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to enhance Taiwan’s visibility on the world stage.