The government yesterday granted a fourth automatic 30-day visa extension for foreign visitors who entered the nation on or before March 21, due to strict border control measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extension applies to all foreign nationals who entered on or before that date on a visitor visa, landing visa or through a visa-waiver program, extending the duration of their stay to 120 days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.
Their stay cannot exceed 180 days, and the extension does not apply to people who had overstayed their visa prior to March 21, the ministry added.
It said that foreign nationals who have already been in the country for more than 180 days or who have overstayed their visas should visit the National Immigration Agency Web site (www.immigration.gov.tw/5475/) to learn how to apply for a special extension.
The ministry urged foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas to turn themselves in as part of the agency’s voluntary departure program.
The agency said it would not detain people who have overstayed their visas and turn themselves in before June 30, and would only fine them NT$2,000.
Taiwan previously announced automatic 30-day visa extensions on March 21, April 17 and May 18.
