The Consumers’ Foundation yesterday urged consumers to select antibacterial hand sanitizers that have been approved by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, saying that claims of antibacterial benefits made by some products online might be in contravention of labeling or permit requirements.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, advertisements promoting products claimed to have “antibacterial” or “sterilizing” effects have become commonplace, the foundation said.
However, not only could hand sanitizing products making such claims potentially be in contravention of regulations on the advertising of medical efficacy, but whether they can really kill bacteria is also questionable, it said.
Photo: CNA
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), hand sanitizers containing alcohol that are used for medical purposes, such as disinfection before surgery, are regulated as drugs, while those used for general cleaning of the hands or skin are regarded as regular products and cannot claim medical efficacy, such as the ability to sterilize or disinfect, the foundation said.
If advertisements for the latter type of hand sanitizers contain claims of medical efficacy, they would be in contravention of Article 69 of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法), the foundation added, citing the FDA.
The article stipulates that no labeling or promotion of medical efficacy should be made about products that are not medicaments as defined by law, it said.
The act states that contraventions of the article are punishable by a fine of NT$600,000 to NT$25 million (US$20,155 to US$839,772).
The foundation in April found a sample of 12 hand sanitizing products online, priced at NT$260 to NT$799, by searching for “antibacterial hand sanitizers” on six different e-commerce platforms, it said.
Each of the 12 products claimed to be “antibacterial,” but the foundation could not find ministry-issued permit numbers for any of them, it added.
Some of them also had unclear labeling of ingredients, it said.
Five of them only appeared to list some of their ingredients, it added.
Of the 12, only one clearly indicated its manufacturer on the Web page where it was being sold, the foundation said.
The manufacturers of two of the products could be deciphered from their advertising, while the foundation could not find information about the manufacturers for the remaining nine, it said.
The foundation advised consumers to first visit the ministry’s online search engine for permits issued for medicine, medical devices and specific-purpose cosmetics, and to search for hand sanitizers that have been registered in the database before they make a purchase.
The foundation also urged the government to inspect hand sanitizers on the market, adding that the government should establish inspection standards and advertising restrictions for so-called “epidemic prevention” products that have emerged during the pandemic.
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
People should not attempt to snap chopsticks in two with their buttocks as injuries to the buttocks or the anus could cause cellulitis, a gastroenterologist said yesterday. Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Civic groups had campaigned for Han’s removal after he ran as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after he was elected mayor, in what some voters said was
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives