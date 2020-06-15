Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) last year had the most acidic rain of all municipalities and counties across Taiwan, a study commissioned by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) showed.
Rainfall collected in the district had an average pH level of 5.02, with more than half of the samples having a pH level of under 5, which is considered “acidic” for rainwater, the study showed.
“Clean rain” is generally considered to have a pH level of about 5.6.
The EPA commissioned National Central University’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences to record and analyze rain acidity throughout Taiwan proper January to December last year.
The research team collected 1,276 samples from 14 stations throughout Taiwan, of which 74 percent, or 946 samples, were usable, it said.
Overall, 18 percent of the samples were acidic, but the ratio was 59 percent for the samples collected in Jhongli, the study showed.
Hsinchu City also had high levels of acid rain, with 45 percent of samples collected there being acidic, it showed.
None of the samples collected in Yunlin County were acidic, while the ratio was 20 percent for Kaohsiung and about 9 percent for those collected along the east coast of Taiwan, the study showed.
Overall, the samples collected across Taiwan had an average pH level of 5.73, it showed.
Samples collected by stations in northern Taiwan had pH levels ranging from 5.02 to 5.56, those in central Taiwan from 5.88 to 6.33, and those in southern Taiwan from 5.56 to 6.09, the study showed.
Although the level of acidity in Jhongli last year was somewhat high, average rainwater acidity across Taiwan has improved from 1991 to 2018, it said.
For example, in 1991, 88 percent of rainwater samples taken in Taipei were acidic, while the percentage had fallen to 41 percent in 2018, the study said.
The acidity of rainwater collected by the Anbu weather station in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) fell from 84 percent in 2004 to 41 percent in 2018, it showed.
Other parts of Taiwan saw more dramatic declines over the period, such as a drop from 66 percent to 3 percent in Taichung, 72 percent to 21 percent in Kaohsiung, and from 56 percent to 11 percent in Taitung County’s Chenggong Township (成功), the study said.
A measurement taken in Jhongli on Feb. 3, 2018, showed a pH level of 3.79, the study said.
At this level of acidity people are advised to stay out of the rain, the EPA said.
Lin Neng-huei (林能暉), a professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, on Saturday said that acid rain was mostly caused by sulfate ions and nitrate ions, which are often blown toward Taiwan from neighboring countries during fall and winter.
Policies over the past few decades have helped curb some of the local sources of air pollution, which resulted in lower rainwater acidity across Taiwan, Lin said.
However, identifying and relocating remaining sources of air pollution in northern Taiwan could help further lower the levels, he said.
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
People should not attempt to snap chopsticks in two with their buttocks as injuries to the buttocks or the anus could cause cellulitis, a gastroenterologist said yesterday. Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Civic groups had campaigned for Han’s removal after he ran as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after he was elected mayor, in what some voters said was
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives