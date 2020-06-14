Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) yesterday accused Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) of leaking military secrets and called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the party to treat the matter seriously.
The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology on Thursday conducted missile tests at the Jioupeng Military Base (九鵬基地) in Pingtung County, and while it declined to comment on which missiles were tested, Wang wrote on Facebook on Friday that a model of the Tien Kung-III surface-to-air missile with increased range was tested.
The reason the Ministry of National Defense discloses little detail on military strategy, research and development, arms purchases and military exercises is due to it being basic military intelligence, said Wu, who is a retired lieutenant general.
One wants the enemy to guess which things you say are true and which are deception, Wu said.
However, Wang has repeatedly disclosed military secrets, Wu said.
In 2018, Wang wrote on Facebook about the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Relations and National Defense Committee visiting Eastern Europe on a “classified” mission and in April disclosed that the navy’s “Friendship Flotilla” had “19 days of extra travel time on a classified mission after leaving Palau,” Wu said.
“Whether he is trying to show off that he has sources, or he is telling China that we are ready for them, unveiling the military’s counter strategies is an incredibly stupid act,” Wu said, adding that his own previous request for ministry information had been considered a possible leak.
Contrasting Wang’s actions with his own, Wu said that whether something is considered “information leaking” was based on party affiliation.
The military is the military of the Republic of China and should be considered neither the household guard for President Tsai, nor the DPP’s army, he added.
Wang later yesterday said that he would see Wu in court for his false accusations, adding that Wu should “do his homework” and apologize.
