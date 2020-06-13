Taichung’s Dajia Matsu starts nine-day pilgrimage

‘INSPECTION TOUR’: The annual procession, which usually draws millions of worshipers, is this year limited to only about 800 participants due to the pandemic

Staff writer, with CNA





Matsu, the sea goddess enshrined in Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), on Thursday set off on its annual “inspection tour” of temples in central and southern Taiwan.

The Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage, the largest annual religious procession in the nation, started at 11pm on Thursday with the departure of three Matsu idols carried in exquisite palanquins on the shoulders of the faithful, with the goddess’ celestial guardians following behind.

The 340km procession is to pass through Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties over the next nine days before returning to Jenn Lann Temple on Saturday next week.

Presidential Office Secretary-General Su Jia-chyuan, center, and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen, in front of Su, help carry a Matsu palanquin at the Daijia Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung on Thursday. Photo: CNA

Due to COVID-19 pandemic controls, only about 800 temple workers and believers are allowed to join the procession this year, with others being encouraged to watch the event online or follow public health protocols.

The protocols include maintaining social distancing and wearing masks in the crowds along the route or if they take part in religious events during the pilgrimage, Jenn Lann Temple said.

The temple has registered all participants who are also required to have their temperature taken three times a day, temple vice chairman Cheng Ming-kun (鄭銘坤) said.

The event was originally planned for March 19 to 28, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

However, with the pandemic now contained in Taiwan and some restrictions lifted, the temple on Monday announced that the procession would take place this month.

The departure ceremony at Jenn Lann Temple was hosted by temple chairman Yen Ching-piao (顏清標) and attended by several politicians, including Legislative Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Taichung Deputy Mayor Chen Tzu-ching (陳子敬).

Presidential Office Secretary-General Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) and Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) joined Yen in carrying the palanquin of the main Matsu statue.

The procession usually attracts millions of worshipers.