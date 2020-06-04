Research facilities and biotechnology firms are striving to develop effective vaccines or drugs against the novel coronavirus, but people must still practice the “new disease prevention lifestyle” to protect themselves, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reminded the public yesterday as it reported no new cases of COVID-19.
“As there have been no domestic cases reported for many consecutive days [52], local communities in Taiwan are relatively safe, but we still need to rely on the development of vaccines and drugs to effectively control the overall situation,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the center’s daily news conference in Taipei.
Eight COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, but 428 people have recovered and been released from isolation, he said.
Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times
While disease prevention regulations are to be eased on Sunday, that does not mean doing away with all protective measures before an effective vaccine or medication is developed, Chen said.
The main principles include keeping proper social distance or wearing a mask, frequently washing hands and checking your temperature, and enforcing name registration to keep contact records in places where it is needed, he said.
The center encourages people to visit restaurants and businesses that implement disease prevention measures, he added.
National Health Research Institute (NHRI) president Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義) told the news conference that more than 100 teams around the world are trying to develop a vaccine, and so far 10 candidates have progressed to the clinical trial phases: three types of nucleic acid vaccines, two types of recombinant vaccines, four types of inactivated vaccines and one type of subunit vaccine.
The institute is cooperating with three local biotechnology firms on the development of four vaccines, and Academia Sinica is working with two others on two more vaccines, Liang said.
A subunit vaccine is expected to go into clinical trial phases this autumn at the earliest, he said.
As for the development of antiviral drugs, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week gave rapid conditional approval to remdesivir, and hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria and other diseases, is going through clinical trial, potential drugs are being developed in Taiwan, he said.
The NHRI discovered a wide-effect coronavirus antibody during the 2003 SARS outbreak and is using it to develop a potential treatment for COVID-19, Academia Sinica is developing possible treatments using several protease inhibitors of COVID-19 that it has identified, and a joint research team from the NHRI, the National Defense Medical Center and Chang Gung University is developing a monoclonal antibody drug, Liang said.
The FDA has also approved four — out of 13 applications — to manufacture COVID-19 testing kits and approved 19 — out of 75 — applications to import testing kits.
Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the CECC advisory specialist panel, on Tuesday said that the prevalence of COVID-19 is expected to be less than 1 percent, or possibly under 0.1 percent, but the margin of error of rapid test kits means that those test results could be seriously misleading, with many false-negative or false-positive cases.
His comments came one day after the National Taiwan University College of Public Health and Changhua County Public Health Bureau began conducting COVID-19 antibody tests on about 10,000 county residents.
Such research can be conducted for academic purposes and must be carefully reviewed, although the results would likely have very limited impact on the government’s disease prevention or control policies, he added.
Food delivery provider Foodpanda had 564 consumer disputes from January to last month and failed to attend many mediation sessions with local governments nationwide, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said. In a news release earlier this month, the committee said that it investigated consumer complaints and mediations for Foodpanda and rival Uber Eats during the period, when the number of delivery orders jumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uber Eats had 80 consumer disputes, the committee said. Of Foodpanda’s consumer disputes, 368 resulted from delivery drivers canceling orders after customers could not be reached, 108 were related to the quality or quantity
‘HONEYMOON’ IS OVER: A political science professor said that the Tsai administration’s popularity peaked after it successfully contained COVID-19, but is waning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) approval ratings fell significantly this month in the wake of the government’s handling of the distribution of relief funds and stimulus coupons to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll released yesterday by the New Power Party (NPP) showed. The poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance, down 8.9 percentage points from last month, while 21 percent said they disapproved of her performance. Her approval among respondents aged 20 to 29 fell 14.7 percentage points, the largest decrease when compared with other age
‘CHINESE CAPITAL’: Fanny Liu was found guilty of reducing the rent of a tenant in exchange for a vote for a KMT Taipei city councilor candidate The Taipei District Court on Wednesday sentenced Fanny Liu (劉樂妍), a former member of the now-disbanded female pop group Fantasy 4, to 10 years in prison for vote-buying. The court found Liu — who is now based in China and has made pro-Chinese Communist Party remarks — guilty of reducing the rent on a Taipei property she owned in exchange for the tenant voting for a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate in the November 2018 nine-in-one local elections. She can appeal the ruling. Liu in December 2018 reportedly lowered the rent by NT$1,000 after the tenant said they had voted for Taipei City
Passengers arriving at Taoyuan International Airport will find that most entrances to both terminals have been sealed off as part of its COVID-19 prevention efforts. Follow the signs and directions posted on the doors to find the nearest entry point. The airport has installed infrared cameras and thermometer guns at all open entrances, and all persons with a temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius are prohibited from entering the terminal. In addition, staff will take the temperature of those checking in to their flights in advance at Airport MRT stations A1 and A3. In accordance with the Centers of Disease