Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved a revised NT$6.6 billion (US$219.67 million) subsidy program to aid university graduates seeking employment or undergoing job training.
The program would give graduates NT$20,000 for staying at a job for three months, while those holding a position for six consecutive months would receive NT$30,000, said Shih Chen-yang (施貞仰), deputy director-general of the Ministry of Labor’s Workforce Development Agency.
University graduates who enter construction, manufacturing or skilled nursing would be eligible for a special subsidy of NT$5,000 per month for the first six months, NT$7,000 for the following six months and NT$8,000 for an additional six months, she said, adding: “The ministry seeks to attract 2,000 graduates to construction, manufacturing and nursing.”
Photo: CNA
The ministry would also pay the tuition of graduates who enroll in its training programs for green energy, information technology, machinery, electrical engineering and other sectors, up to NT$100,000 per person, Shih said.
Graduates who join training programs designed as part of the Cabinet’s “five plus two” innovative industries plan would receive NT$8,000 per month for up to 12 months, while those who enroll in other training programs would receive NT$3,000 per month for up to 12 months, she added.
The ministry hopes to recruit 15,000 graduates to join the training programs, she said.
Companies that provide on-the-job training to employees who graduate this year would receive NT$12,000 per trainee, up to NT$108,000, she said.
If the unemployment rate among university graduates continues to rise, the ministry would implement a program to pay employers up to NT$80,000 over 12 months if they hire a university graduate with a monthly salary of at least NT$28,000, Shih said.
Regarding the size of the subsidy package, which is smaller than the one that the ministry proposed last month, Deputy Minister of Labor Lin San-quei (林三貴) said that the amount had been trimmed after the program was adjusted to reflect the number of students set to graduate this summer, and to allow subsidies to trickle down to employees rather than being predominantly paid to employers.
The program is designed to benefit 140,000 graduates, he said, citing the ministry’s estimate, which excludes students that might move abroad, pursue a higher degree or serve in the military rather than pursue employment.
DELUSIONAL: The male patient said he did not know that the woman had mental problems, but the court said that her being restrained in isolation should have given him pause The Taiwan High Court has ordered the Jhudong branch of the Taiwan National University Hospital and a male patient to jointly pay a former female patient’s family NT$400,000 in compensation after the man had sex with the woman, who has mental problems, while hospitalized. The 26-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, a symptom of which is that she obsessively seeks to have sex, her mother said. The mother filed a formal complaint and sought damages from the hospital and the male patient surnamed Chen (陳) after finding out that her daughter had sex with the man while
BILINGUAL ASSISTANCE: The center launched a chat bot that features Chinese and English interfaces to provide foreigners with instant information about the pandemic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would discuss with other nations the possibility of allowing businesspeople to visit on a case-by-case basis. Asked about loosening border restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the daily CECC news briefing that while the center is cautious about opening the nation’s borders, it would aim to diminish obstacles for important trade interactions without risking transmission of the novel coronavirus. Several foreign representatives in Taiwan have expressed an interest in the matter and the center would conduct related negotiations with the help of the
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should not use the government’s disease-prevention policy as an excuse to block people’s access to the Taipei Railway Station’s main hall, the Taiwan International Workers’ Association said yesterday. The association held a protest at the station after what organizers said were about 400 people staged a sit-in on Saturday to demonstrate against the TRA’s proposal to ban sitting on the floor of the main hall. In accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s disease-prevention measures, large gatherings have been banned in the hall since the end of February. After protesters yesterday expressed their grievances at the southern
Nematode-trapping fungi have been found to be natural killers of nematodes and their mechanisms might facilitate the development of new drugs or biological control agents, an Academia Sinica researcher said yesterday. Mostly measuring less than 1mm, nematodes are found in soil worldwide and most are not visible to the naked eye, Academia Sinica Institute of Molecular Biology assistant research fellow Hsueh Yen-ping (薛雁冰) told a news conference in Taipei. Some nematodes can cause infections in humans or damage plants, but existing pesticides, such as ivermectin, aldicarb and levamisole, can only inhibit their activity and the poisons’ efficacy are declining due to