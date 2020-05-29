In compliance with the Ministry of Transportation’s COVID-19 prevention policy, Taoyuan International Airport has drafted several hundred vehicles from its taxi and car rental fleets to serve inbound travelers in need. Launched on March 4, this fleet caters to those under home quarantine orders, who are strictly prohibited from taking public transportation. Violators will be fined between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million according to Article 15 of the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration.
The airport advises inbound passengers to either drive or arrange for pickup by family and friends. Only those without such options should utilize the disease-prevention fleet. Passengers heading to New Taipei, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taitung and outlying islands should take a disease-prevention taxi to their destination, or transfer to domestic transport in accordance to quarantine protocol. The fare will be determined by taxi meter. Rental vehicles are available for those traveling to central Taiwan; the prices follow Ministry of Transportation guidelines according to destination. On March 19, the airport also launched a disease-prevention bus service for those heading to southern Taiwan. Passengers must arrange for friends or family to pick them up upon arrival at the local bus station.
Signs can be found upon arrival directing passengers to the relevant taxi, car rental and bus counters. Airport staff will confirm each passenger’s destination, make a photocopy of their home quarantine notice and guide them to the vehicle.
Before the launch of the fleet, the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation enlisted the Centers of Disease Control to provide disease prevention training and public health education to all drivers. The airport has been especially diligent in disinfecting each vehicle as well as the parking areas to ensure further safety. The Taoyuan Airport Corporation urges passengers to cooperate with the nation’s COVID-19 prevention efforts to protect themselves as well as others. As long as the passenger carefully follows the provided instructions as well as the guidance of our staff, he or she can get home smoothly while contributing to the fight against COVID-19. (Advertorial)
DELUSIONAL: The male patient said he did not know that the woman had mental problems, but the court said that her being restrained in isolation should have given him pause The Taiwan High Court has ordered the Jhudong branch of the Taiwan National University Hospital and a male patient to jointly pay a former female patient’s family NT$400,000 in compensation after the man had sex with the woman, who has mental problems, while hospitalized. The 26-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, a symptom of which is that she obsessively seeks to have sex, her mother said. The mother filed a formal complaint and sought damages from the hospital and the male patient surnamed Chen (陳) after finding out that her daughter had sex with the man while
BILINGUAL ASSISTANCE: The center launched a chat bot that features Chinese and English interfaces to provide foreigners with instant information about the pandemic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would discuss with other nations the possibility of allowing businesspeople to visit on a case-by-case basis. Asked about loosening border restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the daily CECC news briefing that while the center is cautious about opening the nation’s borders, it would aim to diminish obstacles for important trade interactions without risking transmission of the novel coronavirus. Several foreign representatives in Taiwan have expressed an interest in the matter and the center would conduct related negotiations with the help of the
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should not use the government’s disease-prevention policy as an excuse to block people’s access to the Taipei Railway Station’s main hall, the Taiwan International Workers’ Association said yesterday. The association held a protest at the station after what organizers said were about 400 people staged a sit-in on Saturday to demonstrate against the TRA’s proposal to ban sitting on the floor of the main hall. In accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s disease-prevention measures, large gatherings have been banned in the hall since the end of February. After protesters yesterday expressed their grievances at the southern
Nematode-trapping fungi have been found to be natural killers of nematodes and their mechanisms might facilitate the development of new drugs or biological control agents, an Academia Sinica researcher said yesterday. Mostly measuring less than 1mm, nematodes are found in soil worldwide and most are not visible to the naked eye, Academia Sinica Institute of Molecular Biology assistant research fellow Hsueh Yen-ping (薛雁冰) told a news conference in Taipei. Some nematodes can cause infections in humans or damage plants, but existing pesticides, such as ivermectin, aldicarb and levamisole, can only inhibit their activity and the poisons’ efficacy are declining due to