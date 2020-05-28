A stimulus coupon program proposed by the central government is too little, too late, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.
National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) on Monday said that the government’s preliminary plan is to allow each person to spend NT$1,000 to obtain NT$3,000 in coupons, with no income or age restrictions.
However, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told reporters at the party’s headquarters in Taipei that under the proposal, each person would receive just NT$2,000 in subsidies.
Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times
The value of the stimulus coupons should not be less than the NT$3,600 consumer vouchers issued in 2009 by the administration of then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) to counter the effects of the global financial crisis, she said.
Instead, the KMT legislative caucus has proposed giving each person NT$6,000 in cash to stimulate the nation’s economy, she added.
The Executive Yuan is expected to announce its plans for the stimulus coupon scheme early next month before officially launching it in July, Wang said.
Describing the process as “too slow,” she said that many businesses are already struggling financially.
Last month, the unemployment rate hit 4.03 percent — the highest level for April since 2013, Wang said, citing Ministry of Labor statistics.
If businesses are unable to sustain their operations, it is workers who will suffer, she said.
Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the KMT began urging the government to hand out cash, she added, calling it a direct way to encourage spending.
However, the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) “opposes everything the KMT advocates,” Wang said.
She urged the government not to complicate the stimulus voucher program, saying that if it is too complicated or difficult to understand, it would lower people’s willingness to spend.
Later yesterday, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) echoed Wang’s remarks at a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting.
Asking people to pay NT$1,000 to receive NT$3,000 in vouchers makes the policy seem like a promotion offered by a business, Chiang said, adding that the KMT remains adamant about handing out cash.
The party would work with KMT-controlled city and county governments to combine their efforts to revitalize the economy, he said.
The Taipei Grand Mosque yesterday said its earlier decision to cancel Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Sunday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would stand, even though there have been no new domestic cases of COVID-19 in more than a month. It will be the first time in 60 years that the event has not be held at the mosque. The Ministry of Labor had asked all mosques to suspend Eid al-Fitr celebrations and prayers this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, and encouraged Muslims to pray at home. This year Ramadan began on April 23 and is to
KAOHSIUNG VOTE: A city official allegedly wrote a message calling on supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu not to participate in the vote next month Prosecutors on Wednesday initiated an investigation of Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau Director-General Tsao Huan-jung (曹桓榮) for allegedly telling supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to interfere with a recall vote against Han, while pan-green politicians denounced the mayor and his team for devising ways to obstruct voting. After receiving complaints from residents, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office launched its probe of Tsao for alleged breaches of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法). Complainants provided evidence that Tsao on Saturday last week wrote on messaging app Line that Han supporters should not vote in the June 6 recall vote, saying:
BILINGUAL ASSISTANCE: The center launched a chat bot that features Chinese and English interfaces to provide foreigners with instant information about the pandemic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would discuss with other nations the possibility of allowing businesspeople to visit on a case-by-case basis. Asked about loosening border restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the daily CECC news briefing that while the center is cautious about opening the nation’s borders, it would aim to diminish obstacles for important trade interactions without risking transmission of the novel coronavirus. Several foreign representatives in Taiwan have expressed an interest in the matter and the center would conduct related negotiations with the help of the
DELUSIONAL: The male patient said he did not know that the woman had mental problems, but the court said that her being restrained in isolation should have given him pause The Taiwan High Court has ordered the Jhudong branch of the Taiwan National University Hospital and a male patient to jointly pay a former female patient’s family NT$400,000 in compensation after the man had sex with the woman, who has mental problems, while hospitalized. The 26-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, a symptom of which is that she obsessively seeks to have sex, her mother said. The mother filed a formal complaint and sought damages from the hospital and the male patient surnamed Chen (陳) after finding out that her daughter had sex with the man while