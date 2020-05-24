Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CULTURE

Beethoven concerts planned

Orchestras in Taipei and Kaohsiung are to hold Beethoven-themed concerts over the coming weeks to mark the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth. The National Symphony Orchestra on Thursday announced plans for three concerts at the National Concert Hall, to be streamed on Public Television Service’s (PTS) YouTube channel and the PTS+ streaming service. The concerts are to begin at 7:30pm today, on Saturday and on June 12, and are to be available on the PTS+ platform afterward. The Taipei Symphony Orchestra on Friday said that tickets had sold out in two days for its Beethoven-themed concert on June 5 at the National Concert Hall. The Kaohsiung Symphony Orchestra is to stream a recorded concert at 7:30pm on Saturday on the YouTube channels of the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts and the Kaohsiung Spring Arts Festival.

SPORTS

Summer games announced

A national sports event is to be held in August to allow the nation’s athletes who were supposed to compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer to review their fitness and adapt their training programs if necessary, Sports Administration Director-General Kao Chin-hsung (高俊雄) said on Thursday. The event is to be held from Aug. 1 to 8 at the National Sports Training Center in Kaohsiung and is to feature 12 disciplines — athletics, swimming, archery, boxing, karate, gymnastics, table tennis, badminton, weight-lifting, taekwondo, judo and shooting — he said. The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee in March postponed the Olympic Games until next summer because of concerns about athletes’ health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETY

Body of woman found

Rescue personnel yesterday found the body of a 37-year-old woman who fell into the water from a pier at Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) the previous day, the Nantou County Fire Station said. The woman, surnamed Chang (張), was about to board a ferry in the evening when she slipped and fell into the water, fire officials said. Rescue divers were immediately sent to the area to search for her, station section chief Chin Ko-han (金可瀚) said. However, underwater visibility was extremely poor due to heavy rain and divers were forced to halt their search after four hours at about 9pm, he said. A team of about 30 divers was dispatched yesterday morning and found her body at the bottom of the lake at 1:55pm, he said.

SOCIETY

Fetus found in septic tank

Cleaners on Thursday discovered a four-month-old fetus in a septic tank in a residential community in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊), police said. Cleaners opened the lid of the tank in the building’s basement at about 10am and saw the fetus floating in the tank, police said. They immediately alerted the manager of the complex, who contacted the police, they said. Firefighters and police who arrived at the scene could not identify the gender of the fetus, police added. An investigation has been launched, police said, adding that they would examine surveillance camera footage in the building and question the residents of the complex. The fetus might have been flushed down the toilet, police said.