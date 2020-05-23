The Taichung District Court late on Thursday approved prosecutors’ request to detain a man after a case of suspected arson caused extensive damage and burned down buildings at a night market earlier that day.
The court approved the detention of the 27-year-old man, surnamed Lin (林), to prevent him from fleeing, prosecutors said, adding that Lin would likely face arson charges, with a minimum sentence of five years in jail if he is found guilty.
Lin started behaving erratically at about 3am on Thursday, witnesses reportedly said.
He allegedly turned the valve of a gas cylinder belonging to a steak eatery in Taichung’s Jhonghua Street Night Market, lit the leaking gas and fled the scene, police said.
Two police officers pursued Lin, with one officer sustaining scratch wounds on the arm when Lin tried to resist arrest, witnesses said.
The fire was brought under control by firefighters and extinguished after four hours, causing heavy damage to 16 buildings.
There were no fatalities due to timely evacuations of nearby residents, while four people sought treatment due to smoke inhalation injuries.
Taichung Fire Department official Chen Le-yi (陳樂憶) said that 36 fire trucks and 113 firefighters were deployed and the blaze was put out shortly before 8am.
Property damage is likely to amount to several million New Taiwan dollars, Chen said.
Lin was quoted by police as saying that he had started the fire because he was in a bad mood, adding that he took amphetamine at home earlier.
While wandering the streets, he felt like someone was trying to kill him, he allegedly told police.
No illegal drugs were found on Lin, but urine samples were taken to determine whether he had consumed any illegal substances, police said.
Seven more foreign news outlets have applied to open bureaus in Taiwan this year, including the New York Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, following China’s expulsion of US journalists in March. After the US placed a personnel cap on four Chinese media companies, China responded by banning US reporters for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal from covering news from China, Hong Kong and Macau. “We maintain bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai with correspondents, and are hopeful that the Chinese government will allow all of our reporters to return,” New York Times
Hackers known as the Winnti Group were behind ransomware attacks on Taiwan’s two largest fuel suppliers, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau said on Friday, adding that similar attacks on 10 domestic companies are likely in the next few days. On May 4, state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan announced that its computer system had been infected with ransomware, causing payment issues at gas stations. Formosa Petrochemical Corp reported similar issues the following day, and shut down its computer systems. Powertech Technology Inc, a Hsinchu-based semiconductor firm, also reported a ransomware attack on May 5. The bureau said that the Winnti Group,
SPECIAL MESSAGE: Han Kuo-yu told his supporters in a Facebook video to go ‘for a stroll, spend money’ and to not let politics affect ‘their lives and their businesses’ Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Friday urged supporters not to vote in the June 6 referendum to recall him, saying that “democracy means respecting diversity and embracing freedom.” “I hope people will not get too worked up or antagonistic,” he said in a video posted on Facebook, adding that his supporters should “not engage in any political activities” on the day of the vote and those outside of Kaohsiung should not travel to the city. He said that everyone, while observing disease prevention measures, should instead “go out for a stroll, spend money and, as much as possible, not allow their
‘CROCODILE TEARS’: The Taiwan Statebuilding Party said the Kaohsiung mayor was only apologizing after a poll revealed that 45% of the city’s residents favored a recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) at a city council session yesterday apologized for taking three months off last year to campaign for January’s presidential election. Han said that he was now prioritizing municipal affairs and was focused primarily on preventing the spread of COVID-19. He was “doing two days’ work each day” to make up for time lost, he said. Han on May 5 attended a city council session for the first time in 201 days, giving a report on pandemic response measures. At yesterday’s session, Han said the Kaohsiung City Government would be injecting NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) into the