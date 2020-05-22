Legislators yesterday called for average speed control systems to be suspended, as no standards have been established to ensure the accuracy of data collected in the technique to capture vehicle velocities.
The system, a “point-to-point” speed measurement, calculates average speed using the times at which a vehicle passes two recording devices and the distance between the devices.
However, the Changhua County Police Department last month canceled 3,627 speeding tickets issued on a section of the Sibin Expressway (Highway No. 61) due to errors in the system. Since then, eight of the nine cities and counties that have such systems in place have suspended their use.
Photo: Tang Shih-ming, Taipei Times
New Taipei City is still running such systems in the Wanli Tunnel (萬里隧道), on the Beiyi Highway, on Expressway No. 64 and on Huanhe Road in Sindian District (新店).
The city has said that the system deters speeding.
At a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee yesterday, members asked the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to discuss with local government officials about the possibility of ordering a suspension of the systems.
They proposed amending the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) to require law enforcement officials to collect evidence of speeding using equipment inspected and certified by the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Weights.
The bureau said it would take a year to research and set certification standards for such devices, prompting legislators to ask the government to suspend the average speed control systems and cancel speeding tickets issued from them.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) said that drivers would question the validity of a fine if the government used uncertified and error-prone equipment to collect evidence of speeding.
Motorists are fined NT$1,200 to NT$2,400 for speeding, with office workers and working-class people affected the most, Lee said, adding that such people are too busy to appeal fines.
Police issued 94,984 tickets from July 2018 to March using data from average speed control system, less than 3 percent of the tickets issued during that period, Lee said.
Nevertheless, the credibility of law enforcement officials is in question, as the standards they use to penalize people are not rigorous, he said.
New Power Party caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that Taiwan is a nation under the rule of the law, so the government should restrict the rights of the people only on the basis of law.
Moreover, people should have the right to contest those restrictions, Chiu said.
The devices should be certified and the government should not use the system to try to curb speeding until that happens, he said.
DPP Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) said that the devices do not synchronize with a standard time at the same intervals, varying from every minute to every 15 minutes.
The lack of certification standards has invalidated tickets issued through the system, Kao said.
As such, all the tickets should be canceled to ensure the fairness and justice, she said.
Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that the ministry hopes to address the problem by having the devices certified by an independent agency.
All of the devices would synchronize with standard time at the same interval, Wang said.
The National Policy Agency said that average speed control systems have reduced speeding cases in New Taipei City by 90 percent.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chen Hsueh-sheng (陳雪生), who presided over the meeting, said that the proposed amendment would be reserved for further discussions due to disagreements between lawmakers and government officials.
However, lawmakers passed a resolution that asks the ministry to discuss with local government officials about suspending use of the systems.
HOLDING OFF: Legislator Tsai Yi-yu said it was the right time to end the unification framework, but he did not want to upset China before the presidential inauguration Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) yesterday retracted a proposal to remove “unification of the nation” from the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), citing concern over the proposal throwing cross-strait ties off balance ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-inauguration on Wednesday next week. He also withdrew a similar proposal to amend the preface to the Additional Articles of the Constitution by taking out “to meet the needs before the unification of the nation.” The proposed amendment to the act had advanced to committee review, while the proposals to amend
France on Wednesday dismissed China’s warnings about selling arms to Taiwan, saying it was implementing existing deals and that Beijing should focus on battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Paris over a contract for Taiwan, which is planning to with weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs responded by saying it followed a “one China” policy as agreed with Beijing in 1994 and continued to urge both sides to hold dialogue. “Within this context France respects the contractual commitments it made with
Seven more foreign news outlets have applied to open bureaus in Taiwan this year, including the New York Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, following China’s expulsion of US journalists in March. After the US placed a personnel cap on four Chinese media companies, China responded by banning US reporters for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal from covering news from China, Hong Kong and Macau. “We maintain bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai with correspondents, and are hopeful that the Chinese government will allow all of our reporters to return,” New York Times
Hackers known as the Winnti Group were behind ransomware attacks on Taiwan’s two largest fuel suppliers, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau said on Friday, adding that similar attacks on 10 domestic companies are likely in the next few days. On May 4, state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan announced that its computer system had been infected with ransomware, causing payment issues at gas stations. Formosa Petrochemical Corp reported similar issues the following day, and shut down its computer systems. Powertech Technology Inc, a Hsinchu-based semiconductor firm, also reported a ransomware attack on May 5. The bureau said that the Winnti Group,