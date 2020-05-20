Tsai should push for constitutional reform, NPP says

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should launch a series of reforms during her second term, focusing on amending the Constitution and housing issues, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.

As Tsai is set to be sworn in this morning for her second term, the party and several experts have made policy proposals on constitutional amendments, judicial reforms, housing issues, the media and technology, NPP members said at a news conference in Taipei.

The reforms it is proposing are the promises that Tsai had made before starting her first term, so she should fulfill those promises in her second term, NPP Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said.

New Power Party Chairman Hsu Yung-ming, second left, legislator Chiu Hsien-chih, second right, and others take part in a news conference at the Legislative Yuan yesterday on suggested proposals for President Tsai Ing-wen. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

The NPP hopes that the Constitution could be amended so that the voting age could be lowered from 20 to 18, Hsu said.

Even though the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) controls more than half of the Legislative Yuan’s seats, Tsai would still face enormous challenges in amending the Constitution, considering the conflicts between the DPP and opposition parties, he said.

“If the public has reached a consensus that the voting age should be 18, the president has the responsibility to forge dialogues between all parties and helping all parties reach a consensus,” Hsu said.

NPP legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said Tsai should try to enforce the conclusions reached at the National Conference on Judicial Reforms, including enhancing the quality of the judicial system and improving the work environment for judges, prosecutors and court marshals.

Housing right advocate Peng Yang-kae (彭揚凱) said Tsai was heading in the right direction when she proposed housing reforms four years ago, but she did not deliver.

She should quickly deliver a new system for registering the actual selling price of real estate and levy higher taxes on homes not lived in by their owners, Peng said.