County government designs business cards to showcase the best of Pingtung

By Lo Hsin-chen and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Pingtung County Government has begun promoting business card templates for its employees that show off the county’s natural scenery, flora and fauna, and Aboriginal art.

Fourteen images are available for county officials to use, which include southern bluefin tuna, the Oluanpi Lighthouse (鵝鑾鼻燈塔) and the Shan-Chuan Glass Suspension Bridge, as well as agricultural products grown in the county, such as wax apples, mangoes and cocoa plants.

The cards would help market the county when officials hand them out on business trips elsewhere, the county government said on Saturday.

A person in Pingtung County on Saturday holds up one of the new business card templates issued by the county government, decorated with a stylized representation of the Shan-Chuan Glass Suspension Bridge, with the actual bridge in the background. Photo: Lo Hsin-chen, Taipei Times

In the past, county promotional materials had always been lacking and failed to convey the beauty of the county, it said.

Last year, the county issued a guidebook titled Six Things About Pingtung (關於屏東6件事), which was praised as the “most beautiful guidebook” nationwide in online reviews, the county government said, adding that it could not keep enough stock of the book to meet demand.

The book inspired the county to remarket itself as “young and hip,” and it has embraced this spirit in its new bimonthly publication Amazing Pingtung, it said, adding: “It is so beautifully done that people cannot believe it is a government-made publication.”

The same aesthetics-focused approach informed the design of its new business cards, the county government added.

One official said that they were now “so proud of their business cards” that they were more motivated to hand them out.

Some of the card’s images, such as Aboriginal art, the door of a military dependents’ village, and Hakka clothing demonstrate the diversity of the county’s population, the county government said. The use of braille on the cards speaks to this diversity as well, and makes them more accessible, it said.

Meanwhile, the use of a vibrant but simple color palette and minimalist design gives the cards a nice aesthetic, it added.