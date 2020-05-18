A petition to recognize Yilan County’s Turtle Island (Gueishan Island, 龜山島) as a county-level cultural heritage site was turned down by a review committee on Friday.
Chien Ying-chun (簡英俊), who lived on Turtle Island for 23 years before the government relocated the island’s residents in 1974, submitted the petition in October last year.
The Yilan County Cultural Affairs Bureau that month visited the island for a preliminary investigation.
Photo: Chang Yi-chen, Taipei Times
After reviewing the petition, the committee said that as the island no longer has permanent residents, and the lifestyle of its former residents is already long gone, it does not meet the requirements to be listed as a heritage site.
The earliest records of people living on Turtle Island date to the early 1800s, when a community of fishers lived there. At its peak there were 700 people living on the island, but because of poor living conditions, the Yilan County Government relocated its residents to the county’s Toucheng Township (頭城).
Three years later, the Ministry of National Defense took over Turtle Island and closed it to visitors, installing artillery and building tunnels there. It was reopened for tourism in 2000.
Chien said the former islanders’ folk stories, kites that were unique to the island and other cultural elements represented a heritage that should be preserved.
Turtle Island is emotionally and historically important to its former residents and the county’s residents, and its environment should be protected, he said.
According to regulations a cultural heritage site must demonstrate human interaction with the environment, unique and sustainable techniques in the use of land, and special lifestyle patterns of those living at the site, among other requirements, the committee said, adding that this was not possible in the case of Turtle Island as its original residents were relocated decades ago.
The application has been closed, but could be reopened if an applicant is able to present new evidence, Yilan County Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Sung Lung-chuan (宋隆全) said.
Upon hearing the committee’s decision Chien said he felt that he had been misunderstood by officials who were worried about the effect that heritage status would have on tourism to the island, adding that he would not apply again.
In response, Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area official Chen Mei-hsiu (陳美秀) said that her office had always respected Turtle Island’s environment and ecology, and would continue to do so whether it gained heritage status or not.
Separately, a Toucheng Township fisheries’ official, Chen Hsiu-nuan (陳秀暖), said that Turtle Island already has certain protections that limit development on the island.
Increased protections would only place unnecessary restrictions on local fishers, he said.
Award-winning actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to publicly support the territory’s pro-democracy movement, yesterday indicated that he is preparing to become a Republic of China citizen. Wong early yesterday on Facebook said that he is in Taiwan undergoing compulsory 14-day quarantine required of all overseas arrivals as part of the government’s policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a comment under the post, one Facebook user suggested that Wong become a naturalized citizen, to which Wong said that he was “making preparations,” without elaborating. The remark drew many positive responses from users of
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is ranked No. 18 among the world’s top airports, down from No. 13 last year and its worst ranking in the past three years, the latest survey by UK-based consultancy Skytrax announced on Monday showed. However, Taiwan was ranked No. 2 in terms of best airport immigration, up from No. 4 last year, No. 10 in best airport security, down from No. 8, and down two spots to No. 9 for best airport staff. The Taoyuan airport was also ranked No. 8 for facilities available for people with reduced mobility, up one spot, but its baggage
‘POSITIVE IMPACT’: Agon Hare, who has 1.7 million followers on Facebook, was moved by Taiwan’s battle against COVID-19 and decided to make a video about it Following popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin’s video on how Taiwan has performed outstandingly against the COVID-19 pandemic, a member of Yassin’s Nas Daily team has posted a video urging other nations to learn from Taiwan in fighting the novel coronavirus, garnering more than 18 million views as of yesterday. Agon Hare, Yassin’s cameraman, on Wednesday last week posted the video, titled The First Country to Win Against COVID-19, on the Project Nightfall Facebook page, which has 1.7 million followers. Yassin, who has more than 15.6 million followers on the Nas Daily Facebook page, on May 2 posted a video titled Why
A coalition of environmental advocates yesterday petitioned the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to urge Japan not to proceed with a plan to discharge radioactive water into the ocean. Following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, the Japanese government said that Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is planning to get rid of nearly 1.2 million tonnes of radioactive water by discharging it into the Pacific Ocean, the National Nuclear Abolition Action Platform coalition of environmental groups said. With the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry saying it would collect opinions by tomorrow before it makes a decision, the platform delivered a