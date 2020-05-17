The Chinese government on Friday unveiled 11 measures to help Taiwanese businesses operating in China combat COVID-19 and resume production.
The move came ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration on Wednesday and on the heels of Beijing’s announcement on Thursday that it would begin a two-and-a-half-month live-fire military drill in the Bohai Sea.
Beijing rolled out 31 measures ahead of Taiwan’s local elections in 2018, and another 26 prior to the presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 11.
Chinese authorities have described them as “incentives.”
Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the latest measures were listed in a document printed and shared among 10 agencies, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Taiwan Affairs Office.
The measures are aimed at helping Taiwanese businesses resume operations and production after COVID-19 shutdowns, extend their reach in the Chinese market, and benefit from tax deductions and exemption policies.
China also promises to provide businesses with land for their operations, as long as the space requested is reasonable, and to increase subsidies to help them prevent COVID-19.
The measures read more like policy statements than feasible plans, the Mainland Affairs Council said, calling on China to understand the challenges facing Taiwanese firms wanting to stay safe amid the pandemic and resume production rather than pay lip service or be used to boost China’s own development.
In response to the economic effects of COVID-19, most Taiwanese firms have been stepping up efforts to relocate production to mitigate risks, the council said, adding that the government would continue to offer businesses benefits to redirect their investments to the nation or repatriate the profits they made in China.
The government would continue to follow the COVID-19 situation in China and assist Taiwanese firms there, it said.
Beijing’s intention behind the measures is to convince businesses that China’s economy has remained robust, thus curbing an exodus of Taiwanese firms, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Since Chinese factories have resumed operations, the number of orders they have received from overseas has slumped, which has hurt its economy and contributed to its first-ever negative GDP figure, at minus-6.8 percent for the first quarter, the source said.
Beijing clinging to Taiwanese firms highlights its flagging economy, the source added.
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT: ’Ordering the businesses to suspend operations was easy, but no one wants to take the responsibility for reopening them,’ the mayor said The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) instruction that local governments can decide whether hostess clubs and dance halls can reopen is a typical example of the central government’s unwillingness to take responsibility, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Ko made the remark in response to media queries on the sidelines of a blessing ceremony held at Taipei’s Sung Shan Tsu Huei Temple (松山慈惠堂) yesterday morning. The CECC on April 9 ordered all hostess clubs and dance halls to suspend operations after a case of locally transmitted COVID-19 involving a hostess in northern Taiwan was confirmed the day before. Minister of Health and
PETITION DRIVE: A proposal to allow the use of medical cannabis has collected more than 5,000 signatures on the Public Policy Network Participation Platform Regardless of whether the government permits medical cannabis, the drug’s status as a category 2 drug would not be changed, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said on Saturday after a petition calling for medicinal cannabis to be allowed gained more signatures. A proposal on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform has collected more than 5,000 signatures, exceeding the threshold needed for the proposal to be considered by the government. The public must understand that the only difference between narcotics and drugs is whether they are used in a legal manner, the ministry said. Using morphine, a category 1 narcotic, as
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members are calling for KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) to “lead the charge” by joining a possible mayoral by-election amid a bleak outlook for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in a recall vote scheduled for June 6, party sources said on Saturday. If Han of the KMT is recalled — which would trigger a mayoral by-election — it would deal a serious blow to the party, in which case a strong mayoral candidate would be needed to shield the party from further damage, a KMT legislator said on condition of anonymity. If the party’s candidate in a mayoral
Award-winning actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to publicly support the territory’s pro-democracy movement, yesterday indicated that he is preparing to become a Republic of China citizen. Wong early yesterday on Facebook said that he is in Taiwan undergoing compulsory 14-day quarantine required of all overseas arrivals as part of the government’s policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a comment under the post, one Facebook user suggested that Wong become a naturalized citizen, to which Wong said that he was “making preparations,” without elaborating. The remark drew many positive responses from users of