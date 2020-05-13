Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong hints at immigrating

Staff writer, with CNA





Award-winning actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to publicly support the territory’s pro-democracy movement, yesterday indicated that he is preparing to become a Republic of China citizen.

Wong early yesterday on Facebook said that he is in Taiwan undergoing compulsory 14-day quarantine required of all overseas arrivals as part of the government’s policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a comment under the post, one Facebook user suggested that Wong become a naturalized citizen, to which Wong said that he was “making preparations,” without elaborating.

Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Screengrab from Facebook

The remark drew many positive responses from users of the social media platform, most of them from Taiwan, who said that Wong could now live in a truly democratic nation.

The 58-year-old actor is a known supporter of the 2014 “Umbrella movement” pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

He has also openly supported months-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that erupted in June last year.

Wong has won multiple film awards in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China during his three-decade acting career. He is best known in the West for his roles in the 1992 action film Hard Boiled, the 2002 crime thriller Infernal Affairs and as General Yang in the 2008 Hollywood film The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.